News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

ITFC stories of the week: Youth Cup journey ends, Mark Detmer's first interview and news of Paul Cook's cull

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:00 PM May 16, 2021   
Paul Cook watching the warm up before the match against Northampton Town

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix

The season may have finished, but it's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. So here's a recap.


MONDAY

Paul Cook holds end-of-season meetings with all his players to discuss their futures. A full retained list is released that evening. Club stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse are among the eight players who are released.

Here's what chief football reporter Stuart Watson made of that news, plus how fans reacted.

Luke Chambers in an embrace with Cole Skuse after the final whistle.

Luke Chambers in an embrace with Cole Skuse after the final whistle against Fleetwood. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

TUESDAY

Mark Detmer is the latest of Ipswich Town's new US-based co-owners to speak to the media. Appearing on our Kings of Anglia podcast, he says that Cook will be given the necessary funds to 'impose his will' on the squad this summer, and stressed that incoming chief executive Mark Ashton has a vital role to play.

WEDNESDAY

The Under-18s take on Liverpool, at Portman Road, in a televised FA Youth Cup semi-final.

Captain Fraser Alexander conducts himself brilliantly in the pre-match interviews, as does defender Elkan Baggott.

Town put in a performance to be proud of on the night, taking the lead right on half-time but going on to lose 2-1. Manager Adem Atay admits afterwards that he's gutted.

Earlier in the day, it is confirmed that Everton academy coach Francis Jeffers has joined Paul Cook's first team coaching staff.

sport

Edwin Agbaje celebrates his opening goal for Town against Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup semi-final. Photo: Ross Halls - Credit: Ross Halls

THURSDAY

We break the news that Cook has told the vast majority of his squad - including the likes of Luke Woolfenden Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell - that they are available for transfer.

For a spell, it's a topic that trends nationally on Twitter.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
  2. 2 Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley
  3. 3 ‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60 years
  1. 4 Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving the club this summer'
  2. 5 A14 re-opens after medical emergency
  3. 6 New rickshaw taxi service starts in town
  4. 7 A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge
  5. 8 First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development
  6. 9 History of the Cook cull - a look back at his busy transfer windows with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan
  7. 10 Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

FRIDAY

Cole Skuse gives an emotional farewell interview in which he discusses Luke Chambers, Mick McCarthy, Marcus Evans and what could come next.

There's also news of another fresh face in Cook's backroom team, Wigan kitman Ian Craney - another Liverpudlian - being handed a coaching role.

Ian Craney

Ian Craney has joined Ipswich Town's coaching staff. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

SATURDAY

Exiting former skipper Luke Chambers was the next to give an emotional interview in which he said things might have been different if Town had capitalised on their Championship-topping spot back in Christmas 2014.

He also went on to say he didn't actually think he would be leaving Portman Road this summer.

Luke Chambers' long Ipswich Town career has come to an end

Emotional interview - Luke Chambers - Credit: Archant

SUNDAY

Ipswich Town are leading the race for Luton captain Sonny Bradley, a story we brought to you this morning. The big centre-half is out of contract at The Hatters this summer.

Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Watford’s Joao Pedro during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Luton Town's Sonny Bradley, Town are leading the chase for his signature - Credit: PA


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Cook has told the majority of his Ipswich Town players to find new clubs

Football | Exclusive

‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells majority of Ipswich squad to find new clubs

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Woman's body found in village home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A member of the medical team administers a Covid-19 vaccine injection at the NHS vaccination centre

Indian Covid variant being monitored in Suffolk after one case confirmed

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Parking notice

Angry resident threatened with arrest over fake parking tickets

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus