ITFC stories of the week: Youth Cup journey ends, Mark Detmer's first interview and news of Paul Cook's cull
- Credit: Pagepix
The season may have finished, but it's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. So here's a recap.
MONDAY
Paul Cook holds end-of-season meetings with all his players to discuss their futures. A full retained list is released that evening. Club stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse are among the eight players who are released.
Here's what chief football reporter Stuart Watson made of that news, plus how fans reacted.
TUESDAY
Mark Detmer is the latest of Ipswich Town's new US-based co-owners to speak to the media. Appearing on our Kings of Anglia podcast, he says that Cook will be given the necessary funds to 'impose his will' on the squad this summer, and stressed that incoming chief executive Mark Ashton has a vital role to play.
WEDNESDAY
The Under-18s take on Liverpool, at Portman Road, in a televised FA Youth Cup semi-final.
Captain Fraser Alexander conducts himself brilliantly in the pre-match interviews, as does defender Elkan Baggott.
Town put in a performance to be proud of on the night, taking the lead right on half-time but going on to lose 2-1. Manager Adem Atay admits afterwards that he's gutted.
Earlier in the day, it is confirmed that Everton academy coach Francis Jeffers has joined Paul Cook's first team coaching staff.
THURSDAY
We break the news that Cook has told the vast majority of his squad - including the likes of Luke Woolfenden Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell - that they are available for transfer.
For a spell, it's a topic that trends nationally on Twitter.
FRIDAY
Cole Skuse gives an emotional farewell interview in which he discusses Luke Chambers, Mick McCarthy, Marcus Evans and what could come next.
There's also news of another fresh face in Cook's backroom team, Wigan kitman Ian Craney - another Liverpudlian - being handed a coaching role.
SATURDAY
Exiting former skipper Luke Chambers was the next to give an emotional interview in which he said things might have been different if Town had capitalised on their Championship-topping spot back in Christmas 2014.
He also went on to say he didn't actually think he would be leaving Portman Road this summer.
SUNDAY
Ipswich Town are leading the race for Luton captain Sonny Bradley, a story we brought to you this morning. The big centre-half is out of contract at The Hatters this summer.