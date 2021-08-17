News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'I need to give him a headache and make sure I'm undroppable' - Bonne on his desire for starting spot

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM August 17, 2021   
Macauley Bonne with a place in the starting line-up.

Macauley Bonne wants a place in the Ipswich Town starting line-up - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne is happy to bide his time as Paul Cook finds his perfect blend, but is determined to stake a claim when his chance to start arrives. 

The Ipswich-born striker, on loan for the season from Queens Park Rangers, scored with his first touch for his boyhood club after coming off the bench against Morecambe on opening day. He then started the League Cup loss to Newport but had to make do with a place on the bench in the league again at Burton on Saturday. 

That could change at Cheltenham tonight, should Cook opt to switch things up, but whatever role the striker is asked to do, he will do it to the best of his ability. 

Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring to level the game at 2-2.

Macauley Bonne's last-gasp debut goal earned Ipswich Town a 2-2 draw against Morecambe last weekend. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

He said: “We’re a new team and he’s (Cook) got to find out, not necessarily what his strongest XI is because we’ve got a great squad, but find out what the best partnerships are, what are the best ‘clicks’ in the team. 

“I’m the one in the changing room going ‘well done to the lads, all the best’ if I’m on the bench. Same when I’m starting, I’m one that when I get my chance, I don’t waste it. 

“In terms of the squad depth it’s now getting mental,” he continued. “Now it’s going to start to be a proper fight for positions, so every time I get on the pitch I’m going to stake my claim, take my chances and make sure I’m giving the gaffer a headache to make sure I’m undroppable.” 

Bonne, used largely as a central striker by Cook this summer, says he would be happy to play wide if asked, but insisted he is at Ipswich to score goals regardless of where he plays. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  2. 2 Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate
  3. 3 Man dies in unexplained incident
  1. 4 Town close in on signing of Tom Carroll
  2. 5 Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case
  3. 6 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  4. 7 'It’s nice to feel wanted' - Town make Carroll signing number 16
  5. 8 Former Town prospect Knight makes loan move from Manchester City to League One side
  6. 9 Ageing NHS hospital 'must be open with public' over potential risk of roof collapse
  7. 10 Burgess straight in, Edwards to unleash, but don't underestimate Cheltenham

“If he goes and tells me to play left wing, right wing or anywhere, as long as I’m playing in a Town shirt I do not care where I’m playing,” he said. 

“You look at the players like Ivan Toney, who have now gone and played in the Premier League. 

“He was at Scunny, Peterborough, someone like Jack Marriott has gone and played in League One and scored a shedload of goals and now they’ve gone up the leagues. 

“Although I’m on loan, this could help me go back and be part of QPR’s long-term plans or hopefully promotion with Town and we’ll see where that goes from there.” 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Piggott is just off target with a header at Burton Albion.

Burton Albion vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Fraser misses from spot in Town loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's John Marquis (right) and Accrington Stanley's Cameron Burgess battle for the ball durin

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'I'd have held out for more money' - Stanley boss on Town's Burgess deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Accrington Stanley's Cameron Burgess and Charlton Athletic's Alex Gilbey during the Sky Bet League O

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town set to sign Accrington defender Burgess

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus