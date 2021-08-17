'I need to give him a headache and make sure I'm undroppable' - Bonne on his desire for starting spot

Published: 12:00 PM August 17, 2021

Macauley Bonne is happy to bide his time as Paul Cook finds his perfect blend, but is determined to stake a claim when his chance to start arrives.

The Ipswich-born striker, on loan for the season from Queens Park Rangers, scored with his first touch for his boyhood club after coming off the bench against Morecambe on opening day. He then started the League Cup loss to Newport but had to make do with a place on the bench in the league again at Burton on Saturday.

That could change at Cheltenham tonight, should Cook opt to switch things up, but whatever role the striker is asked to do, he will do it to the best of his ability.

Macauley Bonne's last-gasp debut goal earned Ipswich Town a 2-2 draw against Morecambe last weekend. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

He said: “We’re a new team and he’s (Cook) got to find out, not necessarily what his strongest XI is because we’ve got a great squad, but find out what the best partnerships are, what are the best ‘clicks’ in the team.

“I’m the one in the changing room going ‘well done to the lads, all the best’ if I’m on the bench. Same when I’m starting, I’m one that when I get my chance, I don’t waste it.

“In terms of the squad depth it’s now getting mental,” he continued. “Now it’s going to start to be a proper fight for positions, so every time I get on the pitch I’m going to stake my claim, take my chances and make sure I’m giving the gaffer a headache to make sure I’m undroppable.”

Bonne, used largely as a central striker by Cook this summer, says he would be happy to play wide if asked, but insisted he is at Ipswich to score goals regardless of where he plays.

“If he goes and tells me to play left wing, right wing or anywhere, as long as I’m playing in a Town shirt I do not care where I’m playing,” he said.

“You look at the players like Ivan Toney, who have now gone and played in the Premier League.

“He was at Scunny, Peterborough, someone like Jack Marriott has gone and played in League One and scored a shedload of goals and now they’ve gone up the leagues.

“Although I’m on loan, this could help me go back and be part of QPR’s long-term plans or hopefully promotion with Town and we’ll see where that goes from there.”