Is history repeating itself for Pigott at Pompey?

Analysis

Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott is on loan at Portsmouth this season - Credit: Pagepix/PortsmouthFC

Is history beginning to repeat itself for Joe Pigott?

The striker is currently on loan at Portsmouth from Ipswich Town, with the two teams due to meet in front of a huge Portman Road crowd this weekend.

Pigott can’t play against his parent club, of course, but the weekend meeting will surely throw up plenty of emotions for the 28-year-old, who is likely to be sat in the Portman Road stands.

His one season in Suffolk proved to be a frustrating one for the striker, who was hoping to take his career to the next level after joining on a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon.

Pigott struggled for regular football at Ipswich - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But, after beginning the season as first choice, the form of Macauley Bonne quickly saw Pigott lose his starting spot, meaning the rest of the campaign was filled with sporadic appearances and few chances to find any kind of rhythm.

So a fresh start at Portsmouth felt like the best move for all parties, as Pigott was given an opportunity to prove his worth at the top end of League One and Ipswich were able to rebuild their striker unit.

And things started well. A solid pre-season saw Pigott start up front with fellow new signing Colby Bishop at Sheffield Wednesday on opening day, with the Ipswich loanee providing two assists in a game which finished 3-3.

He started game two, too, performing well during his hour on the pitch against Lincoln before being replaced by teenage Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett.

That change was an ominous sign of things to come for Pigott, who hasn’t started a league game since.

There’s a sense Pigott, who has shown good linking ability and a willingness to bring others into the game at Pompey, just as he did at Ipswich, has done very little wrong and has been unfortunate to lose his place.

The new five-substitute rule means Pigott has seen match action in all but one of Portsmouth’s seven league matches since his last start, though, while he’s also begun the three cup games his side have played this season.

Joe Pigott's first season at an Ipswich player was a difficult one - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

He’s managed to score twice, firstly in Carabao Cup win at Cardiff and then from the penalty spot, having come off the bench in Pompey’s league win over Bristol Rovers.

But the unexpected form of Scarlett and the electric start Bishop has made to his Portsmouth career have made things extremely difficult for the Ipswich loanee.

Bishop has six goals already, following his move from Accrington, while 18-year-old Scarlett has surprised everyone so far this season, playing with a maturity well behind his years and bringing a skillset of pace and movement which offers something very different to Pigott.

Scarlett is, in many ways, assuming the role played by Bonne last season.

He has four goals in his last five games and is forming an excellent partnership with Bishop, creating a barrier which Pigott has not been able to break through yet.

Joe Pigott is on loan at Portsmouth this season - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Manager Danny Cowley, though, is clearly appreciating what Pigott brings to his team, at a time when the striker has just scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Cowley has referenced Pigott’s link play and his ability to operate effectively with both Scarlett and Bishop, making it clear there’s still a significant role for him to play at Fratton Park this season.

The Pompey boss has glowingly discussed Pigott’s impact off the pitch, too.

“Joe’s just been really unfortunate really, that Colby and Dane have done so well,” he said recently.

“He understands that. He’s a really good kid Joe and we’ve loved having him with us so far.

“Joe’s got a great personality and he’s a really generous boy. He’s generous with his time and brings the group together.

Teenager Dane Scarlett has started very well for Portsmouth - Credit: PA

“Joe’s always the one organising events when they go out and have some food together on a Wednesday night. I call them the Gunwharf boys.

“When Louis (Thompson) broke his leg he got home and he had a delivery of 100 golf balls - Joe had them engraved with Louis’ name on them.

“It’s just little things like that which are a nice touch. He’s very team-oriented.

“He’s got a very dry sense of humour and he’s good fun.

“In a team environment when you spend a lot of time with each other, humour is an important quality to have.”

Danny Cowley has praised Joe Pigott for his role in the Portsmouth side - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Pigott would only have made the bench at Portman Road this weekend, had he been eligible to play against the Blues, but his appearances under Kieran McKenna last season showed he didn’t fit the Ipswich manager’s system.

The route to a starting spot at Portsmouth is a tough one right now, but he’s clearly held in high regard at Fratton Park and there’s every reason to believe his loan away from Town can still be a positive one.