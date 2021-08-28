'It felt amazing' - Simpson scores first Swindon goal as striker continues to impress on loan

Published: 9:36 PM August 28, 2021 Updated: 10:25 PM August 28, 2021

Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson scored his professional goal to lead loan club Swindon to victory this weekend.

The teenager, on loan at the League Two club for the season, grabbed the only goal of the game as the Robins beat Mansfield Town 1-0 at the County Ground.

The youngster, who made a handful of senior appearances for Ipswich under former boss Paul Lambert, was on the end of a great team move which started with the Swindon goalkeeper and ended with Simpson thumping former Ipswich loanee Jonny Williams' cross into the roof of the net.

+🌲 , +1 we have lift off 🛫fans were outstanding once again !❤️ #stfc pic.twitter.com/hwfh3yxHvi — Tyreece Simpson (@tyreecesimpson9) August 28, 2021

"It felt amazing," he said.

"It's been a long time coming but I finally got there and we finally got three points. Being a striker you want to score goals, that's the main goal.

"The gaffer has shown great trust in me and I kept on going, kept getting into positions and kept with it.

"The cross (from Williams) was decent. You see it in training that he has a bit of magic."

Victory takes a Swindon team built almost entirely from scratch this summer to fourth in the League Two table.

Meanwhile, it was also a successful afternoon for Corrie Ndaba, who helped his Salford City side beat Newport County 3-0 at the Peninsula Stadium.

Ndaba, who earlier this week signed a new contract with Ipswich, was making his second Salford appearance after his side went down 1-0 to Simpson's Swindon a week ago.

Brett McGavin came off the bench as his new loan club, King's Lynn Town, won 2-1 away at Yeovil Town.