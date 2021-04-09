KOA podcast special: Ipswich Town takeover - how it changes the game for the Blues

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls break down the Ipswich Town takeover in a Kings of Anglia podcast special - Credit: Archant

A new era has dawned at Ipswich Town - and it's all broken down and analysed here in a Kings of Anglia podcast special.

Marcus Evans has sold the club to the Gamechanger 20 Group, wiped out much of the debt owed to him and hopefully launched the Blues into a successful new chapter.

But who are the new owners and how does the deal work? And what exactly does the takeover mean for the future of the Blues - both in the short and long term?

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls go through the news in detail, offer their thoughts and bring you information you can't get anywhere else.

You can also listen to the full audio of Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary's first press conference here..