News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

KOA podcast special: Ipswich Town takeover - how it changes the game for the Blues

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021   
Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls break down the Ipswich Town takeover in a Kings of Anglia podcast special - Credit: Archant

A new era has dawned at Ipswich Town - and it's all broken down and analysed here in a Kings of Anglia podcast special.

Marcus Evans has sold the club to the Gamechanger 20 Group, wiped out much of the debt owed to him and hopefully launched the Blues into a successful new chapter.

But who are the new owners and how does the deal work? And what exactly does the takeover mean for the future of the Blues - both in the short and long term?

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls go through the news in detail, offer their thoughts and bring you information you can't get anywhere else.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the pod!

You can also listen to the full audio of Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary's first press conference here..

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus