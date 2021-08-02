Town target Celina to rest for three months with Covid-related heart problem

Published: 3:15 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM August 2, 2021

Ipswich Town target Bersant Celina is set to take three months away from football due to Covid-related heart problems, according to reports in his homeland.

The forward, who impressed during his Ipswich loan spell in 2017/18, has been a top target for the Blues this summer, with an ambitious move in the works during the course of the last two months.

Celina, now at Dijon on France, tested positive for coronavirus in June before returning to his club in July, but the Kosovo international has not been involved in either of his side’s first two Ligue 2 matches.

The reason for his absence has been explained as being linked to heart problems, related to Covid, with Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku revealing Celina is likely to be out of action for three months.

The former Manchester City player will need to be monitored closely in order to ensure the infection, known as pericarditis and resulting in inflammation around the heart, doesn’t threaten his career. Symptoms are said to be chest pains and a high temperature, with the NHS website suggesting the infection is not usually serious but can cause serious health problems.

Sadiku wrote: “Bersant Celina has an infection (pericarditis) and needs to rest for three months. He is receiving treatment at home, and will return to the club in a month.

“We hope that this infection doesn’t turn into a chronic disease, because it could end his career.”

While Town will likely be following Celina’s recovery closely, his absence is almost certain to end any chance of the Blues landing the 24-year-old during the summer transfer window.

A winger is understood to remain on Town’s shopping list, though, as CEO Mark Ashton and manager Paul Cook look to add to the Ipswich squad during what has been a busy summer.