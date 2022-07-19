Celina saga set to end as Town wait on Davis and Hirst

News

Former Ipswich Town loanee Bersant Celina is set to sign for Turkish club Kasimpasa. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The Bersant Celina transfer saga is about to come to an end, with the Ipswich Town target set to sign for Turkish club Kasimpasa.

Ipswich were the only club in England able to sign the Kosovan this summer due to work permit regulations.

And, given Celina had made it clear that he wanted to return to Portman Road, it looked like a deal could be done.

Negotiations with Celina's parent club, French second-tier outfit Dijon, have proved complicated though.

In the end, Ipswich drew a line in the sand on the package put together and Celina has opted to join a team that recently finished 11th in the Süper Lig playing in front of average crowds of 2,500.

It's understood he and his representatives are currently in Istanbul finalising the move.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna still has several attacking options with the new League One season less than two weeks away.

Marcus Harness arrived in a £600k deal from Portsmouth last week, joining a forward unit that also includes Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Tyreece John-Jules, Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards and Cameron Humphreys.

Whether a Celina alternative is sought out remains to be seen.

Town's priority is to sign a striker and a left-back, with negotiations on-going for Leicester's George Hirst and Leeds' Leif Davis.

It's understood that Leeds are likely to sanction Davis' exit, for a seven-figure fee, once they have replaced the injured Junior Firpo.

Hirst, meanwhile, was left out of the Foxes' recent training camp due to a minor knock. That's delayed Brendan Rodgers being able to make a decision as to whether to sell or loan the 23-year-old front man, who is also attracting interest from Championship club Blackpool and former loan club Portsmouth.