Town team-mates show support for Stewart after MND diagnosis

Matt Holland is among the former Ipswich Town players to have shown their support for Marcus Stewart, following his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis - Credit: Pagepix

Marcus Stewart’s former Ipswich Town team-mates have offered their support after news of the ex-striker's Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis was made public.

The 49-year-old has been found to have the condition following 12-months of extensive testing, with the Town legend issuing a statement on Thursday confirming the news.

Stewart, a leading member of the Ipswich side which won promotion at Wembley in 2000 and finished fifth in the top flight a year later, is currently head of player development at Yeovil Town. He intends to continue working in that role, while also starting to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

“It's hard to know what to say,” Tony Mowbray, boss of Stewart’s former club Sunderland, said, when asked about his former Ipswich team-mate at a press conference.

“Marcus was a fantastic footballer, he played in an Ipswich team that finished fifth in the Premier League after winning promotion in 2000. He's just a great guy, really, a lovely football man.

“It's actually quite painful for me hearing this about a teammate who was so young and so talented, and is such a nice personality.

“I think the last time I came across him was when he was on the coaching staff at Bristol Rovers.

“I just wish him well, and I know how tough it is, Motor Neurone Disease. There are some pretty high-profile people who have it in world sport, in rugby and rugby league.

“It's devastating news and I find it difficult to put my thoughts into words because he was such a good friend and a brilliant teammate.

“I remember him scoring the winner at Anfield, Ipswich went to Liverpool and won 1-0 in the Premier League and Marcus scored a brilliant goal.

“I've got great memories of him and I prefer to concentrate on those great days, the happy smile, and the goal celebrations, and I wish him well in the battle he has ahead.”

Matt Holland, Stewart’s Ipswich captain, wrote on Twitter: “It’s taken some time to digest this news. A fantastic player but more importantly a wonderful team-mate and friend.

“My thoughts go out to Marcus and his family and on behalf of all his former team mates if there is anything we can do to help - we will!”

David Johnson, a close friend and fellow striker during he and Stewart’s time with Town, tweeted: “So sad. Thoughts are with you Stewy and your family at this difficult time.”

Darren Bent wrote: “Sad news regarding my former teammate and somebody I looked up to as a kid and helped me so much at the start of my journey. Marcus Stewart thoughts go out to you and your family.”

Stewart made 783 appearances for eight clubs during his career, scoring 254 goals. Forty of those came during his time at Portman Road, which saw him make 96 appearances after joining from Huddersfield at the beginning of 2000.

He scored twice in the first leg of Town’s play-off semi-final with Bolton later that year before netting the Blues’ third in the final at Wembley.

A winner at Anfield and a hat-trick at Southampton were the highlights of a stunning debut campaign in the top flight, which also included a run of goals in seven-successive appearances.

He was sold to Sunderland in the wake of relegation in 2002 and, after hanging up his boots in 2011 following spells with Bristol City, Yeovil and Exeter, has gone on to hold coaching roles with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Walsall. Stewart took on his position at Yeovil last summer.

His statement on Thursday read: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank those closest to me for their unwavering support since my recent diagnosis.

“As I take the time to adjust, my intention is to continue to enjoy my work in football and spend time with my family.

“In the future, I would like to use my platform within football to help raise awareness around MND, but in the short-term, I would like to ask for privacy on behalf of myself and my family.”

Marcus Stewart scored Ipswich Town's third goal in their victory at Wembley in 2000 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Alongside his wife Louise, the former striker has set up a JustGiving page, with several fundraising events already planned and all proceeds going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

The charity was co-founded by former Liverpool, Bolton and Bradford player Stephen Darby, who himself was diagnosed with MND in 2018 and aims to raise awareness, offer support and ultimately help find a cure for those suffering with the disease.

At the time of writing, around £6,000 had already been raised towards a £100,000 target.

You can donate here.