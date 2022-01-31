Nolan contract terminated... these are the clubs who want him

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan has left the club after reaching an agreement to terminate the final few months of his contract.

The 29-year-old departs having scored 10 goals in 59 starts and 11 sub appearances over a stop-start three-and-a-half seasons in Suffolk. A knee injury means his last outing came more than a year ago in a 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland.

Having recently returned to training, it's understood that several clubs are eyeing up the Liverpudlian as a free agent addition after the window shuts at 11pm tonight.

Jon Nolan's last appearance for Ipswich Town was in January 2021.

Championship club Peterborough are known admirers, while League One trio Shrewsbury (his former club), Fleetwood (where he could be reunited with Toto Nsiala) and promotion-chasing Plymouth are believed to be interested. In League Two, Bristol Rovers, Mansfield and Leyton Orient are among those who are keen.

Nolan arrived at Portman Road as part of a £2m double deal including Nsiala in the summer of 2018, the pair reunited with their former Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst following a third-place finish in League One, but Hurst was soon sacked and the Blues went on to finish bottom of the Championship.

Having started to show what he was all about on the way to relegation, Nolan was restricted to just 17 starts in 2019/20 as Paul Lambert regularly rotated his squad. He started 2020/21 superbly, but a red card at Lincoln and a fall-out with Lambert followed. Then, frustratingly, he suffered a training ground injury as soon as Paul Cook took charge.

He becomes the fifth player to exit Ipswich this month following on from Nsiala (Fleetwood), Tomas Holy (Port Vale, loan), Myles Kenlock (Colchester, loan) and Louie Barry (Aston Villa loan terminated).



