Big Bolton crowd expected as Blues fans sell out season's first away end

Ipswich Town have already sold around 20,000 tickets for their opening home game of the season against Bolton.

The Blues kick off their League One campaign against the Trotters on July 30, as Kieran McKenna leads the club into their fourth attempt at promotion from the third tier.

Town have regularly played in front of crowds of more than 20,000 since relegation from the Championship and will do so again, with close to 16,500 season tickets sold ahead of the new campaign.

General sale tickets were only released earlier this week and, as things stand, around 20,000 have been sold with plenty more expected to come.

Ipswich Town fans have sold out the away end at Forest Green - Credit: PA

The Trotters averaged away attendances of more than 1,600 last season but brought just 500 to Portman Road when their side tore Paul Cook’s Ipswich apart to win 5-2 last September.

Town opened last season with a crowd of a little over 21,000 for their clash with Morecambe and ended it with an attendance of 26,000 for the 4-0 victory over Chartlon.

Meanwhile, Town have sold out their first away end of the season for the club’s first trip to Forest Green Rovers.

The Blues visit The New Lawn Stadium on August 6, with all 1,224 tickets snapped up.