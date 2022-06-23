News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town to face Arsenal U21s in Papa Johns Trophy once again

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:11 PM June 23, 2022
Arsenal U21s celebrate going through on penalties.

Arsenal U21s knocked Ipswich Town out of the Papa Johns Trophy last season. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Arsenal's U21s side have been added to Ipswich Town's Papa Johns Trophy group.

The Blues had already been placed in Southern Group H alongside fellow League One side Cambridge United and League Two outfit Northampton Town earlier this week.

A further draw, televised live on Sky Sports this morning, saw various Premier League Under-21 outfits assigned to the groups.

Ipswich will play two of their group games at Portman Road, one of them definitely Arsenal, and the other away.


The first group games will take place in the week commencing August 29, with the other two coming on w/c Sept 21 and w/c Oct 19.



It was Arsenal's U21s who knocked Ipswich out of the competition at the last 32 stage last season, winning a penalty shootout at Portman Road following a 2-2 draw.



Town also faced the young Gunners in the group stage of the 2020/21 competition when the academy side were again victorious on Suffolk soil (2-1).


Ipswich discovered their League One fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign earlier today. 

The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup will be televised live by Sky Sports at 2.30pm this afternoon.


