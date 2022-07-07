News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town to face Palace on same day as Wimbledon friendly

Stuart Watson

Published: 3:24 PM July 7, 2022
Updated: 3:26 PM July 7, 2022
- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Albie Armin and Dominic Ball go through their stretches. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Ipswich Town are set to face Crystal Palace in a friendly on the same day as their scheduled pre-season game at AFC Wimbledon, we understand.

Kieran McKenna will split his squad in two, with one team playing 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game at Palace's training ground late in the morning on Saturday, July 16 and another playing 90 minutes at AFC Wimbledon, in front of fans, just a few hours later (2.30pm).

It's likely that the group that travels to Plough Lane will be more first team heavy.

Following the men's game, Ipswich Town Women will also take to the field at AFC Wimbledon for their opening game of pre-season.

The Blues returned to pre-season training on June 20. Conor Chaplin bagged a hat-trick in a 7-0 win Needham Market, with a 5-1 behind-closed-doors defeat at Arsenal following last weekend. 

Following this week's training camp at Loughborough University, Town will host West Ham at Portman Road next Tuesday night (7pm ko).

After the Palace/Wimbledon double header comes further friendly fixtures against Millwall (away, Saturday, July 23, 3pm ko) and Southend (home, Tuesday, July 26, 7pm ko).

McKenna's men then kick-off their 2022/23 League One campaign with the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, July 30.


