Town announce details of first pre-season game

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:21 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 11:22 AM May 31, 2022
AFC Wimbledon's Ryan Longman celebrates scoring their third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Leag

Ipswich Town will face AFC Wimbledon in pre-season - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have announced they will face AFC Wimbledon in pre-season. 

The Blues go to Plough Lane on Saturday, July 16, with the game kicking off at 2.30pm. 

Town’s women will face Wimbledon immediately after, at 4.45pm, with one match ticket covering both games. 

Wimbledon were relegated from League One last season, with the two sides drawing 2-2 when they met at Portman Road and the Blues running out 2-0 winners at Plough Lane. Wes Burns scored both goals on that occasion. 

Town’s pre-season schedule is expected to take shape in the coming days, with a training camp at Loughborough University already on the agenda. 

Multiple games at Portman Road are possible, with at least one likely to be against Premier League opposition. 

The League One season is set to begin on July 30. 

