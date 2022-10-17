Town to honour a legend with 'Burley's Bar'

News

Ipswich Town are to change the name of the 'The Far Post Bar' to 'Burley's Bar' in honour of the club's legendary former player and manager.

Burley made close to 400 appearances for the Blues during the 70s and 80s, playing his part in the FA Cup and UEFA Cup triumphs of that period. The Scot went on to manage the club during the 90s and 00s, overseeing a Championship promotion and fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

The 66-year-old will officially open the newly-decorated venue now bearing his name ahead of Friday night's televised home game against Derby County.

Supporters wishing to witness the ribbon cut, which will be attended by several of Burley's ex team-mates and players, are asked to gather outside the bar, which is located halfway down the Cobbold Stand, just prior to 5pm.

Burley’s Bar is available for hospitality guests who have booked Cobbold boxes or a meal within 'Hall of Fame'.







