Town to cover cost of fans' coach travel to Barrow

Ipswich Town will take on Barnsley, at Oakwell, in the FA Cup third round if they beat Barrow in a replay next week. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have announced they will be covering the costs of coach travel to next week's FA Cup tie at Barrow 'as a way of thanking fans for their ongoing support'.

The Blues sacked manager Paul Cook following last weekend's 0-0 home draw against the League Two strugglers at Portman Road, that stalemate setting up a 640-mile round trip to Cumbria for a replay that will be televised live by ITV next Wednesday (7.45pm).

Tickets for that game go on general sale from 2pm today, with Ipswich having been given an allocation of 662 at a 5,400 capacity ground.

"As a way of thanking fans for their ongoing support, the club will be covering the cost of two fans' coaches to travel from Portman Road to The Dunes Hotel Stadium," said the club in a statement.

As it stands, interim boss John McGreal will be in charge for that fixture. His first game at the helm ended with a limp 2-0 defeat at Charlton last night, with a large number of the 3,159 away fans venting their frustration at the end.

The Blues now preparing for a trip to League One high-fliers Wigan on Saturday.



