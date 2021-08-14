Town set to sign Accrington defender Burgess

Published: 1:26 PM August 14, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on the the signing of Accrington Stanley defender Cameron Burgess, we understand.

The Blues have agreed a fee with the Lancashire club for the 25-year-old, with the move now at an advanced stage.

Burgess is a 6ft 4in, left-footed centre-back who will compete with George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala for a starting spot this season.

Born in Aberdeen, he was released by Celtic as a youngster before moving south to join Fulham. After a series of lower league loan spells, at the likes of Cheltenham, Oldham and Bury, he moved to Scunthorpe and, after a loan spell at Salford, joined Accrington on a three-year deal last summer.

Burgess was a key man for John Coleman's side as they finished 11th in League One. He will be reunited at Portman Road with his former team-mate Gary Roberts, the latter now part of Paul Cook's coaching staff.

The former Scottish youth international will becomes the third player to move from Accrington to Ipswich in recent years following in the footsteps of Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien. He will become the Blues' 15th signing of the summer.

Town will now turn their attentions to strengthening in central midfield.