Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Exclusive

Published: 7:06 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 7:22 PM August 31, 2021

Ipswich Town are set to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the transfer deadline day signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Blues have brokered a deal and the 29-year-old has agreed to drop down into League One and be reunited with his former boss Paul Cook.

It's another major coup for the club given Championship clubs Preston, Sheffield United and Luton were all reportedly keen on his signature.

Morsy is the final piece of the jigsaw in what has been a major summer rebuild at Portman Road.

The tough tackling midfielder, who captained Cook’s Wigan and Chesterfield sides, will become the 19th signing of a remarkable summer transfer window.

New chief executive Mark Ashton has delivered a signing, on average, once every five days since taking charge at the start of June.

Morsy is the third signing since Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against AFC Wimbledon, with goalkeeper Christian Walton (Brighton) and forward Bersant Celina (Dijon) both arriving in loan.

Boro boss Neil Warnock sanctioned the seven-cap Egyptian international's departure after bringing in Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki on loan earlier today.



