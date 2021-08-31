News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Exclusive

Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 7:06 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 7:22 PM August 31, 2021
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Ipswich Town are set to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the transfer deadline day signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy. 

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Blues have brokered a deal and the 29-year-old has agreed to drop down into League One and be reunited with his former boss Paul Cook. 

It's another major coup for the club given Championship clubs Preston, Sheffield United and Luton were all reportedly keen on his signature.

Morsy is the final piece of the jigsaw in what has been a major summer rebuild at Portman Road. 

The tough tackling midfielder, who captained Cook’s Wigan and Chesterfield sides, will become the 19th signing of a remarkable summer transfer window. 

New chief executive Mark Ashton has delivered a signing, on average, once every five days since taking charge at the start of June. 

Morsy is the third signing since Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against AFC Wimbledon, with goalkeeper Christian Walton (Brighton) and forward Bersant Celina (Dijon) both arriving in loan. 

Boro boss Neil Warnock sanctioned the seven-cap Egyptian international's departure after bringing in Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki on loan earlier today. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  2. 2 Deadline Day Live: Celina signs, Dobra departs as Town close in on Morsy
  3. 3 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
  1. 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 5 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
  3. 6 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
  4. 7 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
  5. 8 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers
  6. 9 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  7. 10 Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Exclusive

Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan return of Bersant Celina

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on Celina loan deal

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon