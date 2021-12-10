News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town to wear rare all-black kit which fans can't buy at Wigan

Mark Heath

Published: 4:35 PM December 10, 2021
Ipswich Town will wear their all-black clash kit at Wigan Athletic tomorrow

Ipswich Town will wear their all-black clash kit at Wigan Athletic tomorrow - Credit: Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town will be a sporting a limited edition all-black kit for their League One game at Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

With the home side playing in blue and white, Town will wear their 2021/22 clash kit for the first time - a black and grey striped jersey alongside black shorts and black socks.

Only a small number of the kits have been ordered, and they will only be used by the first team - so the kit will not be available for fans to buy.

Ipswich Town black kit

The all-black Ipswich Town kit is only available for first team use, and thus is not on sale to fans - Credit: Ipswich Town

Club head of retail Paul Macro said: "Unfortunately, we have not been able to retail the third kit and make it available to purchase for supporters.

"Our third kit is first-team issue only, so unfortunately it is not feasible for us to retail it within the current terms of the club’s contract with adidas.”

Wigan Athletic vs Ipswich Town
