Why Ipswich Town's top-six now chances are now rated at just 4%

Ipswich Town have claimed 24 points from 12 games since Kieran McKenna took charge. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have just 11 games left to play this season. STUART WATSON assesses their chances of securing a top-six finish.

Macauley Bonne rues a missed chance in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Morecambe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

GAP GROWS

Town would have moved to within just a point of the play-off places had they turned two dominant displays against Cheltenham and Morecambe into wins last week. Instead, two frustrating draws saw the gap grow to five.

That margin widened to six last night after Sheffield Wednesday beat Burton 5-2 at Hillsborough.

There were wins too for 10th-place Portsmouth (3-2 at home to Oxford) and 7th-place Wycombe (3-0 at home to Cambridge).

Ipswich sit ninth in the table with 11 games to play. Plymouth, three points and one place above, have two games in hand. Portsmouth, two points and one place below, also have two games in hand.

WHAT'S REQUIRED

According to sportsclubstats.com, which simulates the final fixtures thousands of times, the Blues now have just a four per cent chance of finishing in the top six.

In most seasons, 75 points is enough to secure a play-off place. This season, however, that number may be a little higher.

Town need 22 points from their remaining 11 games to hit that total.

PREDICTIONS FOR IPSWICH TOWN'S MAKE-OR-BREAK MARCH

In short, the team needs to replicate the two points per game average produced over Kieran McKenna's first 12 games in charge to stand a slim chance.

That looks like W6 D4 L1 or W7 D1 L3.

Realistically, at least seven wins are required, if not eight.

Wes Burns celebrates putting Ipswich Town 4-0 up at Portsmouth earlier in the season. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

THE RUN-IN

So, the question is, can you see seven or eight wins from the following 11 games? (Town's record in the reverse fixtures reads W5 D3 L3).

Sat, Mar 5: Fleetwood (a)

Tues, Mar 8: Lincoln (h)

Sat, Mar 12: Portsmouth (h)

Sat, Mar 19: Oxford (a)

Sat, Mar 26: Plymouth (h)

Sat, Apr 2: Cambridge (h)

Sat, Apr 9: Shrewsbury (a)

Fri, Apr 15: Rotherham (a)

Mon, Apr 18: Wigan (h)

Sat, Apr 23: Crewe (a)

Sat, Apr 30: Charlton (h)

Town face three of their top-six rivals in succession at the end of March then take on the current top-two over the Easter weekend. The margin for error in the other six matches therefore looks minimal.

Barry Bannan is a key figure for an in-form Sheffield Wednesday side. - Credit: PA

FORM GUIDE

Let's just say that the top three - Rotherham, Wigan and MK Dons - are too far ahead and that 12th-place Accrington are too far back.

Here's the last 10 form guide of the eight teams currently sitting between fourth and 11th.

1st Sheffield Weds W8 D0 L2 Pts 24

2nd Bolton W7 D1 L2 Pts 22

3rd IPSWICH W6 D3 L2 Pts 21

4th Oxford W6 D1 L3 Pts 19

5th Plymouth W5 D1 L4 Pts 16

6th Portsmouth W4 D2 L4 Pts 14

7th Wycombe W3 D3 L4 Pts 12

8th Sunderland W2 D3 L5 Pts 9

Sunderland are in the poorest form of those hunting for promotion, but Alex Neil's men have the fewest top-10 sides left to play. - Credit: PA

RUNS-IN COMPARED

Ipswich, as mentioned, have five games left against sides currently vying for promotion.

Here's how that compares:

Plymouth (8) - Bolton (a), Portsmouth (h), Ipswich (a), Oxford (h), Wycombe (a), Sunderland (h), Wigan (a), MK Dons (h).

Portsmouth (7) - Ipswich (a), Plymouth (a), Wycombe (h), Bolton (a), Rotherham (h), Wigan (h), Sheff Weds (a).

Oxford (5) - Ipswich (h), Plymouth (a), Sunderland (h), MK Dons (h), Rotherham (a).

IPSWICH (5) - Portsmouth (h), Oxford (a), Plymouth (h), Rotherham (a), Wigan (h).

Sheffield Weds (4) - Bolton (a), MK Dons (a), Wycombe (a), Portsmouth (h).

Wycombe (4) - Rotherham (h), Portsmouth (a), Plymouth (h), Sheff Weds (h).

Bolton (4) - Plymouth (h), Portsmouth (h), Wigan (a), Sheff Weds (h).

Sunderland (3) - Rotherham (h), Oxford (a), Plymouth (a).







