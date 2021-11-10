News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town top Trophy group and set for home knockout tie after young Hammers are docked points

Andy Warren

Published: 5:24 PM November 10, 2021
Rekeem Harper celebrates converting his penalty at Portman Road against Colchester Utd

Ipswich Town will now be drawn at home in the first knockout round of the Papa John’s Trophy after West Ham’s Under 21s were docked points. 

The Hammers topped the group on six points, ahead of the Blues on five, but the Premier League youngsters have now been docked three points for fielding an ineligible player during one of their group games.  

Having received yellow cards in each of the previous two group fixtures, Ajibola Alese was suspended for the Hammers’ group game with Gillingham last month, which they ultimately won 2-0. 

The penalty means Town go through as group winners, with Colchester making it into the next round as runners-up, after they were beaten at Portman Road on penalties on Tuesday night. 

Group winners are all drawn at home, with the ties coming out of the hat on Saturday afternoon. 

The games will be played in the week beginning November 29. 

Confirmed second-placed teams are Portsmouth, MK Dons, Arsenal’s Under 21s, Charlton and Stevenage.  

Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Forest Green and Brighton’s Under 21s are also potential opponents, with the final group games being played tonight. 

