What to expect from Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day with ins and outs possible

Exits are likely to be at the top of the Ipswich Town agenda on transfer deadline day.

The Blues have been active in January, completing the permanent signing of goalkeeper Christian Walton and the loan additions of Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson. Macauley Bonne’s loan from QPR has been locked in for the season, too.

A further addition certainly isn’t impossible before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with work continuing on potential targets. But there is a sense that further reinforcements are unlikely, with manager Kieran McKenna insisting he is happy with his playing squad.

There will almost certainly be departures, though, with a number of players in situations needing to be resolved.

Town have already sold Toto Nsiala to Fleetwood and loaned out Tomas Holy (Port Vale) and Myles Kenlock (Colchester) during the January window. Louie Barry’s loan from Aston Villa was also terminated.

Charlton want to sign Scott Fraser from Ipswich - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

It’s understood Charlton’s interest in midfielder Scott Fraser has progressed, with a second bid thought to have been made for a player who only arrived in the summer. It’s an offer Town are seriously considering, with a move before the window closes certainly in play.

Much of Town’s deadline day business is set to focus on central midfield, where the Blues are still deciding whether or not to allow Idris El Mizouni and Rekeem Harper to leave the club on loan.

There are offers on the table for both players, with the final decision resting with boss McKenna.

Jon Nolan is also set to move on, with the midfielder and Town close to agreeing a mutual termination to his deal which would allow him to find a new club as a free agent.

Nolan has made 70 appearances since joining the Blues in the summer of 2018, but hasn’t played in more than a year following a succession of injury issues.

When Nolan’s exit is confirmed and if Fraser is ultimately allowed to move to Charlton, along with El Mizouni and Harper exiting on loan, the Blues could potentially move for a new midfielder.

Jon Nolan is set to leave Ipswich Town - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Jay Matete of Fleetwood has been linked with a move, ahead of his contract expiring in the summer. The Blues are understood to have considered the 20-year-old earlier in the window and could potentially revisit their interest.

Another potential departure is left-back Hayden Coulson, who has not played since the beginning of November due to a thigh injury. He is on a season’s loan from Middlesbrough, with the potential for a recall to Teesside.

Ipswich remain in discussions with young striker Tyreece Simpson, who was recalled from his loan at Swindon Town earlier in the window due to ‘contractual issues’. Town would like him to sign a new deal, with his current terms expiring in the summer.

If that happens before tonight’s transfer deadline, he could potentially move out on loan once again. McKenna has said he has been impressed with the young forward’s displays during his loan in Wiltshire, with the Town boss happy to have him as part of his squad for the rest of the season if no temporary exit is agreed.

Championship sides Cardiff, Hull and Barnsley have been credited with interest in a permanent deals for the teenager.