Town expected to be active on transfer deadline day

News

Kieran McKenna is looking to add to his squad on transfer deadline day - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town are expected to be active in the transfer market as they look to add to manager Kieran McKenna’s squad on deadline day.

The Blues have signed seven players so far this summer, but are understood to remain intent on adding another forward to McKenna’s group before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Young Sheffield United striker Will Osula is a potential option, with contact made regarding a loan move for the Danish teenager.

The 19-year-old is a versatile forward who possesses the strength, speed and football intelligence coveted by boss McKenna, but the youngster is just one of a handful of options as Town look to make late additions.

Lincoln and Burton are also said to be keen on the young Dane.

George Hirst, a long-time summer target for the Blues, joined Blackburn Rovers from Leicester yesterday, signing on loan with the Championship club holding an option to make the deal permanent.

Hirst is a player the Blues have tracked throughout the summer but, with Ipswich unable to offer second-tier football, there has always been a feeling a move could prove beyond their reach and they have planned accordingly.

Former loanee Macauley Bonne has been linked with a return to Ipswich by the national media in recent days but, while the club’s hierarchy have remained in touch with the boyhood Town fan this summer, there is not expected to be a late move to bring him back to Portman Road.

Ipswich Town are interest in Sheffield United's Danish striker Will Osula - Credit: SUFC

Bonne is said to be wanted by Bolton and Charlton, as well as Shrewsbury and Hibs, with parent club QPR understood to be keen on a permanent sale ahead of a potential loan.

Ipswich currently have six senior forwards in the squad, with three starting each game and another three generally making it off the bench.

Town are expected to move for at least one forward on deadline day, while a second swoop can’t be ruled out.

McKenna and his coaching team are waiting for injury updates regarding Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko, with the former limping out of the warm-up ahead of Tuesday’s victory over Northampton and the latter being helped off by medics before half-time.

It remains to be seen how long both will be out for and to what extent their injuries impact Town's approach to the transfer market on deadline day.

McKenna is due to speak to the media this afternoon.

Additions in other areas of the pitch can’t be ruled out, with the Blues ready and able to move for players should the right deals present themselves, while no exits from McKenna’s senior group are expected to be sanctioned.

One likely exit is striker Tyreece Simpson, though, with a £500,000 move to Huddersfield significantly progressed and West Brom understood to have made a late move to sign the 20-year-old.