The January transfer window is closed - here's how deadline day played out for Town

Scott Fraser was the headline exit on a day of departures at Ipswich Town as the transfer window closed.

The Scot, who only joined the club from MK Dons last summer, has moved to Charlton for a fee understood to be in the region of £500,000.

The move brought an end to a short Ipswich career which saw him score once in 20 games for the club, but fail to truly find his role under Paul Cook. He never featured under Kieran McKenna before being allowed to move on and sign a deal until 2025 at The Valley.

Scott Fraser has joined Charlton from Ipswich Town - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Also heading to the exit were Jon Nolan and Hayden Coulson.

Nolan’s Ipswich contract was mutually terminated with six months still remaining on it, with the midfielder likely to sign elsewhere as a free agent in the coming days.

The 2018 signing from Shrewsbury made 70 Ipswich appearances in total, scoring 10 goals, but hadn’t played for the first team in more than a year due to a succession of injuries.

Fitness issues also led to Coulson’s departure, with the Middlesbrough loanee’s temporary stay at Portman Road halted three months after his last Town appearance. He was quickly loaned out again, joining Peterborough United.

Town had been considering loan offers for Idris El Mizouni and Rekeem Harper for several days but ultimately decided to keep hold of the former, who will now back up the Blues’ midfield core.

Jon Nolan's Ipswich Town contract has been torn up - Credit: Archant

Harper has joined Crewe for the remainder of the campaign, having not featured for Ipswich in the league since the beginning of November.

Also moving out on loan are Bailey Clements (Stevenage), Ben Morris (GAIS, Sweden) and Matt Healy (Cork City), with the young trio looking for senior minutes to help them take the next step in their careers.

While outgoings were the order of the day, there was one signing.

Town completed a deal for 22-year-old goalkeeper Nick Hayes, who came through the Ipswich youth system, was released in 2018, but now returns from Hemel Hempstead.

Nick Hayes has returned to Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

The Blues had looked into the possibility of further additions on deadline day, with an enquiry made for Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers, prior to his expected move to the Championship ahead of the deadline. As 11pm struck, he had yet to sign elsewhere after switches to Blackpool and Hibernian broke down.

Ipswich had also shown interest in Fleetwood’s Jay Matete during the final weeks of the window, with the young midfielder in talks with Sunderland before the deadline passed, as Town’s attempts to bring him to Suffolk cooled.

The window closes with Town adding Walton on a permanent deal from Brighton, while loaning Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City) and Dominic Thompson (Brentford). Macauley Bonne’s loan from QPR was also locked in for the rest of the season.

In addition to the deadline day exits, Toto Nsiala left for Fleetwood, Louie Barry’s loan from Aston Villa was terminated, Tomas Holy was loaned to Port Vale and Myles Kenlock joined Colchester for the rest of the season.