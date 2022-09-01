Ahadme and Camara deals complete Town's transfer business

News

Ipswich Town completed their summer transfer business with the signings of Gassam Ahadme and Panutche Camara on deadline day.

The duo arrived at Portman Road this evening, becoming the eighth and ninth additions of a summer transfer window which saw the Blues strengthen in almost every area of the pitch.

The Blues concluded their business on what proved to be a busy final day of the window, which also saw young striker Tyreece Simpson sold to Huddersfield in a deal worth around £500,000.

Gassan Ahadme has signed for Ipswich Town on a three-year contract - Credit: ITFC

Ahadme’s signing from Burton, for a low six-figure fee, adds to a forward line now including seven options, three of which are out-and-out central strikers.

He arrives having scored five goals already this season and will now battle with Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson for a starting spot in Kieran McKenna’s system.

"The first thing that supporters can expect from me is hard work,” he said after signing. “Hopefully, there will also be goals.”

Camara, who cost in the region of £500,000 from Plymouth, brings midfield versatility, given he can play in a holding role as well as working box-to-box. He can also operate as a No.10.

“Everything has come about very quickly, but it was really good to speak to the manager and I appreciate how he wants me here,” Camara said after signing.

“He told me good things about the team and he knows what I can bring to the squad. I have enjoyed my time in English football but I am looking forward to this next step.

Ipswich Town's ninth summer signing Panutche Camara, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: Pagepix

“I am so happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans, as well as everyone that is part of the club.”

Ahadme is expected to travel with the squad to Accrington this weekend, though Camara is yet to play this season due to a groin injury.

Town’s summer business saw Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Dominic Ball arrive on free transfers, Marcus Harness sign from Portsmouth for around £600,000 and Leif Davis from Leeds for £1million.

Richard Keogh joined from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, while Tyreece John-Jules was loaned from Arsenal.

Simpson’s exit is the only cash sale of the summer, with the majority of the Blues outgoing business being loan deals.

Ipswich Town summer business, 2022

In: Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham, free), Dominic Ball (QPR, free), Greg Leigh (Morecambe, free), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan), Marcus Harness (Portsmouth, £600k), Leif Davis (Leeds, £1million), Richard Keogh (Blackpool, undisc), Gassan Ahadme (undisc), Panutche Camara (Plymouth Argyle, £500,000)

Out: James Norwood (released, Barnsley), Tomas Holy (released, Carlisle), Tom Carroll (released), Bailey Clements (released, Chesterfield), Armando Dobra (terminated, Chesterfield), Brett McGavin (released, Torquay), Myles Kenlock (released, Barrow), Joe Pigott (Portsmouth, loan), Rekeem Harper (Exeter, loan), Elkan Baggott (Gillingham, loan), Corrie Ndaba (Burton, loan), Matt Penney (Motherwell, loan), Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient, loan), Tyreece Simpson (Huddersfield Town, £500k)