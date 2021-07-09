Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Celina, Crooks, Bishop and more

Video

Mark Heath and Stuart Watson discuss (L-R) Bersant Celina, Hayden Coulson, Teddy Bishop and Matt Crooks the latest episode of Ipswich Town Transfer Talk - Credit: Archant

There may not have been any signings, but it's been another busy week at Ipswich Town - here's all the latest in Ipswich Town Transfer Talk.

Mark Heath and Stuart Watson discuss the possible arrivals of Bersant Celina, Matt Crooks, Hayden Coulson and Arvin Appiah.

There's also a chat about the apparently inevitable departures of Teddy Bishop and Liam Gibbs.

You can also listen to our exclusive chat with new Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton, which includes his thoughts on Celina and Crooks, plus the number of signings he still wants to make, here..