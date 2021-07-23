News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Coulson, Crooks, Bishop and Downes

Mark Heath

Published: 5:17 PM July 23, 2021   
(L-R) Hayden Coulson, Teddy Bishop, Matt Crooks feature in the latest Ipswich Town Transfer Talk

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren discuss (L-R) Hayden Coulson, Teddy Bishop, Matt Crooks and more in the latest Ipswich Town Transfer Talk - Credit: Archant

It's been a relatively quiet week on the transfer front at Ipswich Town - but there's still a lot to talk about.

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren bring you all the latest in our weekly Ipswich Town Transfer Talk show, discussing the impending arrival of Hayden Coulson as signing number nine of the summer.

The boys also talk about Town missing out on top transfer target Matt Crooks, who's signed for Middlesbrough.

And there's departures to discuss too - young Town star Liam Gibbs has signed for local rivals Norwich City, while first team talents Teddy Bishop and Flynn Downes also appear to be on the way out of the door.

Watch it all here...

