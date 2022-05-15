News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Ipswich Town Transfer Talk: Taylor and Hirst links analysed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:11 PM May 15, 2022
Peterborough United's Jack Taylor celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Ipswich Town are interested in Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor - Credit: PA

The League One season isn't even over yet, but Ipswich Town are already being linked to transfer moves - here's Andy Warren and Stuart Watson's take.

We revealed on Friday that the Blues are strongly interested in Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor, a key figure for Posh, a side who would expect to rival Town in the promotion race next season.

And, with the Blues definitely in search of a striker or two this summer, Leicester's George Hirst is said to be on their radar.

See what Andy and Stu have to say about the links, and others, here...

You can learn more about Taylor here...

And Hirst here...

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A lane closure is currently in place on the A14 after a crash involving an ambulance and a lorry 

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after ambulance and lorry crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A car ended up on its roof in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens after crash leaves car on its roof

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon