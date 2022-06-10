Where Town are at with ins and outs as the transfer window opens today

Analysis

The summer transfer window officially opens today. Andy Warren takes a look at where the Blues are at with their summer business.

Done deals

Town talked about doing their business early this summer and, while it’s not going to be possible with every deal, they have pounced on two free agents already.

First through the door was former Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo, a player who has scored more than 50 League One goals during his last three seasons in the third tier. No Town player has come close to that number during that time.

We know Ipswich have vacancies in attack, following the exits of Macauley Bonne and James Norwood, as well as the obvious need to improve due to Ipswich’s struggles in front of goal last season.

Ipswich Town have signed Freddie Ladapo, pictured with Kieran McKenna, on a free transfer. - Credit: ITFC

Ladapo brings clever movement, good awareness and an eye for goal – all qualities which should help him slot into Kieran McKenna’s system nicely. It’s understood the Blues also had a look at their new striker’s former Rotherham team-mate, Michael Smith, early in the summer, but ultimately decided Ladapo was a better fit and made their move.

It’s also worth noting Kayden Jackson’s new contract at this point. Yes, he’s one of a number of Ipswich players to extend their deals this summer, but the difference with Jackson is that he was due to be a free agent.

So, in effect, he is a McKenna summer signing, with the Town boss keen to make him part of his Ipswich squad following a string of positive displays before injury struck him down.

Kayden Jackson has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

The second signing, in the truest sense, was defensive midfielder Dominic Ball.

The 26-year-old is a player McKenna knows well, from their time together at Tottenham, with the former QPR man bringing plenty of qualities to an Ipswich team which at times lacked muscle and grit last season.

As a midfielder who can break up play and give his side a platform from which to attack, he could prove an important addition.

Dominic Ball joined Town from QPR. - Credit: ITFC

Still to come?

So, the big question is, what’s still to come?

Clearly, Ipswich still have moves to make this summer but a little more patience may be needed.

There are some obvious needs, with another striker understood to be very much on the summer shopping list despite the arrival of Ladapo and Jackson’s new deal.

It’s likely the next frontman through the door will bring different attributes to the two already in the building, giving manager McKenna options when it comes to setting up his team.

George Hirst of Leicester and Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow are two names linked there, with both part of a long list of striking options. The Blues were linked with Luton's Danny Hylton yesterday, but there is understood to be no Ipswich interest in the 33-year-old.

Town CEO Mark Ashton is a key player in Town's transfer business - Credit: Ross Halls

Another glaring need is the left side, as Ipswich look for balance, given just how reliant they became on right-sider Wes Burns at times.

That’s surely a position Ipswich will hope to start the season, and ideally pre-season, with a new arrival in place.

Despite Ball’s arrival, another central midfielder isn’t out of the question either.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough is a player who has been considered, while former loanee Tyreeq Bakinson is understood to remain a potential option should McKenna decide to move in that direction.

The same’s true of Bersant Celina, a little higher up the pitch, with a further loan move for the Dijon man likely to be within the Ipswich grasp, should they decide to press the button. That, though, would require him to be at the top of McKenna’s attacking midfield shopping list, with suggestions that is not necessarily the case.

There may well be further arrivals beyond the positions mentioned here, but these are undoubtedly the top priorities.

Bersant Celina has returned to parent club Dijon - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

On the way out?

There will certainly be exits from Portman Road this summer.

But, as things stand, none are imminent. That’s likely to change as we move through the off-season.

The Blues have headed off any potential interest in two prize assets by giving new and improved contracts to both Luke Woolfenden and Burns. Ipswich, unlike in previous years, will not come under any real pressure to sell their best players despite their League One status. The club are now in a position to ensure any exits are on their terms.

One example of that is young striker Tyreece Simpson. He’s told the club he wants to leave but the Blues know he is a financial asset and will hope to secure something in return for a player with undoubted promise. Peterborough are understood to remain intent on a deal there.

Could Joe Pigott leave Ipswich Town this summer? - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Another striker, Joe Pigott, is likely to move on this summer. Just what his market is remains to be seen but he’s only a year removed from a 20-goal League One season, so there’s sure to be interest. It may be one for later in the window, given Ipswich would surely need their third striker in the building before sanctioning an exit. He could well start the season in blue.

At the other end of the pitch, back-up keeper Vaclav Hladky is unlikely to be content with his firm entrenchment behind No.1 Christian Walton and could well look to move on. Again, Town are in a position to control any exit, with Aberdeen said to be keen. If Hladky does move on, a replacement would be needed.

Skipper Sam Morsy has already been linked with a return to former club Wigan, with a string of second-tier clubs understood to be admirers. But the Ipswich captain is thought to be happy in Suffolk and intent on helping the Blues move through the pyramid.

Midfield is an interesting area, with the futures of Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni unclear. Both have undoubted ability but will likely find themselves down the pecking order, given the presence of Ball, Morsy and Lee Evans, as well as the potential for a further arrival. Their performances during pre-season may be key to their involvement going forward.

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky organises his wall. - Credit: PA

The same is true of Corrie Ndaba and Armando Dobra, two young men returning from contrasting loan spells at Salford and Colchester respectively.

Ndaba, on the back of an excellent League Two season, has every opportunity to play his way into McKenna’s squad this summer. Dobra will be given that chance, too, but has a harder task. He’s out of contract next summer so will need to make a good impression.

Loan rangers

There will be some temporary exits, too.

Elkan Baggott is likely to head to League Two this summer, hoping to benefit from his time there in just the same way Ndaba did as Salford.

Ipswich will need to find the right landing spot for the promising defender’s development, though. That’s not always easy.

Cameron Humphreys, who this week extended his Ipswich contract, is another player Ipswich have high hopes for. But the club must decide whether a full season elsewhere is what he needs at this stage of his career, or whether he’s seen as a solid member of the first-team squad at Ipswich.

Elkan Baggott during the warm-up for his debut at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



