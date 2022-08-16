Match Report
Chirewa nets as Town U21s start season with win
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
An Ipswich Town U21 side featuring Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa started their season with a 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic at Portman Road this afternoon.
John McGreal's men, who won Professional Development League Two South last season, went behind to a spot kick from the Latics' Chris Sze after 28 minutes.
Though Chirewa and Matt Ward both had moments in the first half, the Blues went into the break 1-0 down.
But Town were level just four minutes into the second stanza, captain Fraser Alexander's shot being deflected into the away net after a good run by Max Hudson.
And the Blues took the lead just after the hour mark, Gerard Buabo slotting home Ward's cross from close range.
Chirewa extended the lead with 15 minutes left, curling a beautiful shot home from 20 yards out.
There was still time for Wigan stopper Mooney to deny Chirewa from making it four, producing a cracking save to prevent what would have been a carbon copy of his earlier strike.
Town: Williamson, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (c), Stewart, Kabongolo, Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Chirewa, Nwabueze.
Subs: Cullum, H.Barbrook, F.Barbrook, Page, Siziba.