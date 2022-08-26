Manly at the double as Town U21s battle back to beat Tigers

Match Report

Jack Manly bagged a brace as a youthful Ipswich Town U21 side came from behind to beat Hull City 4-2 at Playford Road this afternoon.

John McGreal's charges took the lead after 24 minutes through Harley Curtis.

Albie Armin put him through, with his initial lob hitting the post, but Curtis showed great composure to flick the ball home from the rebound while on the floor.

Harley Curtis celebrates his goal against Hull City - Credit: Ross Halls

Just two minutes later Hull were level, and the the Tigers took the lead through Sincere Hall after 37 minutes.

Manly levelled the scores before the break though, beating two men and lashing a deflected shot home from the edge of the area on 42 minutes.

Albie Armin in action against Hull City - Credit: Ross Halls

And it was the same player who put the young Blues ahead to stay just after the hour mark, finding space to squeeze home a free kick inside the near post, with Town boss Kieran McKenna watching on for the second stanza.

Kieran McKenna watches Town U21s win over Hull City with Charlie Turnball - Credit: Ross Halls

Armin then headed against the post and Ash Botswain had the follow-up cleared off the line, before Matt Ward made the points safe with four minutes left.

He was felled in the box, but got up to convert into the bottom corner from the spot.

Ipswich Town U21s players celebrate their opening goal against Hull City - Credit: Ross Halls

Town: Hayes, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (C), Kabongolo, Stewart, Nwabueze, Armin, Curtis, Manly, Siziba.

Subs: F. Barbrook, Williamson, Boatswain, Page, Ward.