News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Report

Manly at the double as Town U21s battle back to beat Tigers

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:21 PM August 26, 2022
Updated: 3:43 PM August 26, 2022
Ipswich Town U21s vs Hull City 4

Jack Manly celebrates his goal against Hull City - Credit: Ross Hals

Jack Manly bagged a brace as a youthful Ipswich Town U21 side came from behind to beat Hull City 4-2 at Playford Road this afternoon.

John McGreal's charges took the lead after 24 minutes through Harley Curtis.

Albie Armin put him through, with his initial lob hitting the post, but Curtis showed great composure to flick the ball home from the rebound while on the floor.

Ipswich Town U21s vs Hull City 2

Harley Curtis celebrates his goal against Hull City - Credit: Ross Halls

Just two minutes later Hull were level, and the the Tigers took the lead through Sincere Hall after 37 minutes.

Manly levelled the scores before the break though, beating two men and lashing a deflected shot home from the edge of the area on 42 minutes.

Ipswich Town U21s vs Hull City 3

Albie Armin in action against Hull City - Credit: Ross Halls

And it was the same player who put the young Blues ahead to stay just after the hour mark, finding space to squeeze home a free kick inside the near post, with Town boss Kieran McKenna watching on for the second stanza.

Ipswich Town U21s vs Hull City 5

Kieran McKenna watches Town U21s win over Hull City with Charlie Turnball - Credit: Ross Halls

Armin then headed against the post and Ash Botswain had the follow-up cleared off the line, before Matt Ward made the points safe with four minutes left.

Most Read

  1. 1 Michael Portillo spotted recording BBC show at Suffolk railway station
  2. 2 Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel
  3. 3 U-turn as one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays is saved
  1. 4 Noise complaint forces Suffolk charity bike show gig to end early
  2. 5 Norwood is not the only former Town player McKenna must worry about as Barnsley visit
  3. 6 Witness appeal launched after human remains discovered in Sudbury river
  4. 7 Will they lose? Trying to predict Town's next five league games
  5. 8 Penney heads to Scotland as left-back makes loan move
  6. 9 How much do you know about these former Suffolk RAF airbases?
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorcycle in east Suffolk

He was felled in the box, but got up to convert into the bottom corner from the spot.

Ipswich Town U21s vs Hull City 1

Ipswich Town U21s players celebrate their opening goal against Hull City - Credit: Ross Halls

Town: Hayes, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (C), Kabongolo, Stewart, Nwabueze, Armin, Curtis, Manly, Siziba.

Subs: F. Barbrook, Williamson, Boatswain, Page, Ward.

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library.

Ipswich Crown Court

Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment

Jane Hunt

person
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road

Suffolk Constabulary

Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon