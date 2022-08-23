News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Report

Town U21s draw 2-2 at Barnsley

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 4:22 PM August 23, 2022
Zanda Siziba impressed for Town's Under 23s

Zanda Siziba scored in Ipswich Town U21's draw at Barnsley. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town's U21s played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Barnsley this afternoon.

Jack Butterfill put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes, then Tawanda Chirewa went close to an equaliser when hitting the base of the post with a free-kick midway through the first half.

Fraser Alexander did get the Blues level in the 37th minute, when curling a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box, and John McGreal's men soon took the lead when Zanda Siziba poke home after a corner was not dealt with.

Barnsley pushed hard for a leveller after the restart and finally got one in the 80th minute when Hayden Pickard fired in at the near post.

TOWN: Williamson, Agbaje, Kabongolo, Stewart, Hudson, Alexander (cpt), Armin, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Curtis. Subs: Cullum, Barbrook, Boatswain, Page, Nwabueze.


Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A closing date for The Great House in Lavenham has been announced

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Here are 11 celebrities you might see around Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon