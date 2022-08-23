Town U21s draw 2-2 at Barnsley

Match Report

Ipswich Town's U21s played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Barnsley this afternoon.

Jack Butterfill put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes, then Tawanda Chirewa went close to an equaliser when hitting the base of the post with a free-kick midway through the first half.

Fraser Alexander did get the Blues level in the 37th minute, when curling a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box, and John McGreal's men soon took the lead when Zanda Siziba poke home after a corner was not dealt with.

Barnsley pushed hard for a leveller after the restart and finally got one in the 80th minute when Hayden Pickard fired in at the near post.

TOWN: Williamson, Agbaje, Kabongolo, Stewart, Hudson, Alexander (cpt), Armin, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Curtis. Subs: Cullum, Barbrook, Boatswain, Page, Nwabueze.



