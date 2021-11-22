Chirewa bags a brace as Carroll, Woolfenden and Barry play for Town U23's
- Credit: Ross Halls
Young talent Tawanda Chirewa bagged a brace as Ipswich Town U23's drew 4-4 with Millwall in a pulsating game at Playford Road.
The Blues fielded a number of first teamers and fringe players in their starting XI, with Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden, Myles Kenlock, Tom Carroll and Louis Barry all included.
And the score was 3-3 at half-time, with Tommy Smith and Chirewa's double giving the young Blues a 3-1 lead.
Smith opened the scoring after six minutes, with Chirewa netting ten minutes later and again on the half hour mark.
But Millwall bagged two goals in quick succession to level things up at the break.
The Lions took a 4-3 lead in the second half, but a late header from Ben Morris earned a draw for the Blues.
The U23s are next in action when they visit Watford on 30 November.
