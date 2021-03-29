Dobra and Andoh fire Town U23s to win at Charlton

Published: 3:58 PM March 29, 2021

Armado Dobra, pictured playing for the Ipswich Town first team at Wigan on Saturday, got the equaliser for the U23s at Charlton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Under 23s fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

Kieron Dyer's side, which featured fringe first-teamers Dai Cornell, Tristan Nydam - continuing his return from a long-term injury - Armando Dobra and Oli Hawkins, fell behind early as Mason Burstow put the Addicks up after just nine minutes.

Levi Andoh was on target for Ipswich Town U23s at Charlton Athletic

But Town came back into the game after the break, livewire Dobra - fresh from playing for the first team as a sub at Wigan on Saturday - levelling ten minutes into the second stanza.

And Levi Andoh then fired the Blues ahead 15 minutes later, a goal which proved enough to secure the points for Dyer's men.

Town starting XI: Cornell, Crowe, Andoh, Armin, Clements, Alexander, Nydam, Trialist, Dobra, Crane, Hawkins