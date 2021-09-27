Town U23s lose to 10-man Bristol City at Playford Road

Published: 4:11 PM September 27, 2021

Kayden Jackson, along with Toto Nsiala and Louie Barry, featured for Ipswich Town's U23s against Bristol City. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town's U23s lost 2-1 to 10-man Bristol City in a behind-closed-doors game at Playford Road this afternoon.

Robins keeper Harvey Wiles-Richards was dismissed for bringing down striker Kayden Jackson outside the box in the 28th minute.

A Blues side, which also contained first teamers Toto Nsiala and Louie Barry, soon went behind to a Louis Britton penalty though.

Sam Bell made it 2-0 in the 75th minute, rendering Matt Ward's late header a mere consolation for Kieron Dyer's men.





Tete Yengi - a 6ft 5in forward who Town have signed from Australian side Newcastle Jets - was among the substitutes.

U23s: Ridd, Alexander, Nsiala, Baggott, Clements, Healy, Humphreys, Chirewa, Siziba, Barry, Jackson. Subs: Cullum, Stewart, Yengi, Morris, Ward.

Ipswich Town have signed forward Tete Yengi from the Newcastle Jets on a one-year deal - Credit: Ipswich Town



