Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Stanley win

Ipswich Town beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Received a good reception after signing for the Blues, on an afternoon when he showed just how vital a good keeper can be. His best piece of work saw him get a crucial fingertip on Matt Butcher’s effort, which hit the bar, in the minutes before Wes Burns’ equaliser. A crucial intervention to stop his side going 2-0 down. His second half started with a good stop to deny Sean McConville as he adjusted after being wrong-footed, and continued in a solid fashion. 8

Janoi Donacien

The right-sided central defender couldn’t quite get out to stop Hamilton’s driven shot finding its way to goal in what was a good opening period for him against his former club, complete with some combative interceptions. His offensive contribution was crucial in the second period as he pulled the ball back for Conor Chaplin to score the winner. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Accrington is always a tough ask for defender, with a big striker and combative midfielders pushing up to join him, and Woolfenden handled that well with some early interceptions and good positioning to stop balls into the box. He continued in this fashion throughout, while his run forward in the second half put Ipswich in good territory as part of a sustained move which ultimately led to the winner. He’s enjoying his football under McKenna. 8

Ipswich Town keeper Christian Walton with an early save. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

George Edmundson

The former Rangers man had a decent game, without necessarily hitting the heights we know he’s capable of. Was beaten to the long throw which led to Accrington’s opener and had a few awkward moments throughout the contest, but he got through the game well enough. 6

Wes Burns

Showed great composure as he kept his cool to convert an excellent Bersant Celina through-ball to level matters for Town. But his end product seemed to desert him after the break, with a succession of chances to cross ending up behind the goal at the North Stand end. He didn’t look to have the confidence levels to beat his man today, compared to what we know he can do, but he contributed well to this win. 6

Wes Burns celebrates after leveling for town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young

Into the starting line-up as the left wing-back, Vincent-Young was a solid contributor throughout the 90 minutes, in all phases of play up and down his flank. The end product wasn’t there as he and his team would have liked, but he got into some good, dangerous positions in the Accrington box. It’s good to see him playing well again after a tough time. 7

Sam Morsy

Town’s scrapper in chief, in a game where he seemed to be at the centre of Town’s physical battle with an Accrington side he made clear his feelings on back in October. He was able to rise above their attempts to rile him to put in a good midfield display, which included plenty of drive and a clever moment to quickly free Donacien with a free-kick which led to the winning goal. A good contribution from the skipper, which went up a level in the second period. 8

Sam Morsy in action against Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tom Carroll

His style is probably not what Ipswich had planned on deploying in the heart of this game, but they were forced into it when Lee Evans limped out of the warm-up. We know he’s not a physical player, but he did show his quality on occasions with some clever through-balls and a shot pushed away. Was withdrawn at the right time and, while not being able to exert himself on a contest he wasn’t expecting to start, he deserves some credit for coming in at short notice. 6

Bersant Celina

Saw plenty of the ball in this one and clearly wanted to impress on his return to the starting line-up. His biggest contribution was an excellent through-ball to free Burns to score, while also firing a free-kick wide and having a shot of his own saved. Overall, a good contribution in the type of game you might have expected the attacker to be of the fringes of due to its physicality. 8

Conor Chaplin

The eventual match-winner had some bright moments throughout this one, as well as others where he wasn’t able to operate high enough up the pitch to threaten. What Chaplin always offers you, though, is a pest-level threat. He’s always moving and taking up dangerous positions, which is how he was so well-placed to win this game for Town as he lashed home Donacien’s cross. 7

Conor Chaplin celebrates with teammates after scoring Towns second against Accrington - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne

Worked hard throughout his time on the pitch but, while creating some openings for himself and using the ball to supply others, generally fed off scraps in the final third before being replaced in the second period. 6

Tyreeq Bakinson (for Carroll, 73)

On for a surprise debut, having not expected to even make the bench this afternoon prior to Evans’ injury. We saw some flashes of what he can do with the ball, while his size helped against a big Accrington side. 6

Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates Towns victory over Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

James Norwood (for Bonne, 76)

Into the thick of the action, the striker battled away throughout his time on the pitch. Made some good contributions in a defensive capacity, too. He’ll have been disappointed not to start this game. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Chaplin, 90)

On for stoppage time as Town looked to pen Stanley back in the final moments of the game. n/a