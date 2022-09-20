How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory over Arsenal U21s

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Arsenal's Under 21s 2-0 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings, with the help of a new pizza slice scoring system in honour of the Papa John's Trophy.

Vaclav Hladky

In for a rare start in an Ipswich shirt and had a comfortable evening all in all, during which his most-used attribute was his ability with ball at feet as he looked to try and play his team out from the back. Had to stretch to meet a rocket of a back-pass from Cameron Humphreys, 30 yards from his own goal, but did well to cut it out. It was a similar story in the second half, while the Czech was caught a little by a couple of dangerous balls into the box. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Kane Vincent-Young

His first touch in this game saw him drive forward straight from kick-off and, operating as an attacking right-back, did his best to do so whenever possible while also covering well defensively to sweep up some potentially difficult moments. Switched to the left in the second half and was comfortable again. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Richard Keogh

The experienced centre-back strolled through this game, playing against an Arsenal side including youngsters literally half his age. Did have to make a late clearance from under the bar in the closing stages to keep the clean sheet intact, but wasn’t overly troubled. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 8

George Edmundson

Another Ipswich player who had a comfortable evening, all things considered, on a night where he showed his superior strength on a few occasions against young opponents. Did have one or two worrying moments, when he sliced Nathan Butler-Oyedeji down and then played a loose ball to create danger, but was otherwise solid. Both of those can be put down to lapses in concentration on an extremely comfortable evening. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Leif Davis

Starting this game due to Greg Leigh’s international call, the left-back was involved quickly as his corner was rammed home by Dominic Ball at the back post. He got up and down well during his hour on the pitch, while having a comfortable night defensively but also seeing a few balls go loose. He had a good chance to open his account in blue but shooting straight at the goalkeeper, after being played through by Marcus Harness. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Dominic Ball

Was on the score sheet inside three minutes here, as he rammed the ball home at the back post after Freddie Ladapo had flicked on a corner. He also played the through-ball for Ladapo’s goal, on a night where he controlled the midfield against a young Arsenal team. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 8

Dominic Ball scores to put Town 1-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Humphreys

Ipswich had the midfield under control in this game and youngster Humphreys, back from injury, played a big part in that. At 18, he was the same age as his opponents and outshone the vast majority of the young Premier League players on the pitch, with the young terrier playing with drive throughout. Showed a few sides to his game, looking comfortable on the ball and tracking back superbly to stop Kido Taylor-Hart getting a shot away, highlighting his work off it. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 8

Kyle Edwards

A big chance to impress for the former West Brom winger who looked to play with a good intensity from the off but wasn’t always able to channel it correctly during the early exchanges. Moved left in the closing stages and had a low shot fly wide in the final minutes. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Kyle Edwards receives a first half yellow card. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

Operating centrally, behind Ladapo, Town’s No.10 was always keen to have the ball at feet to try and link with his fellow forwards. Had a couple of shooting opportunities and threatened when possible before his withdrawal just after the hour, in what looked to be a pre-planned move. He’ll surely be back in the starting XI for Plymouth at the weekend. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Marcus Harness

The weekend substitute was in from the start tonight and had some decent moments in this game, including a shot dragged wide and a clever touch which freed Davis to shoot. Wasn’t able to fully exert himself on the contest before being replaced, having contributed to the win. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Freddie Ladapo

A frustrating night ended on a high for the striker, who showed real strength of character in this game. His evening started well as he flicked on for Ball to fire home the opener, but things got tougher as a succession of chances went begging. He would have hoped to score at least one of them. The missed chances prompted plenty of chants of the striker’s name from the North Stand, which some players may have found unhelpful, but Ladapo showed his appreciation once he had slammed the ball into the net with an excellent finish to complete the scoring. That goal brought the biggest cheer of the night. His evening also included some decent link play and a clever knockdown header which created an opportunity for Chaplin to shoot. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Freddie Ladapo scores, giving Town a 2-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien (for Davis, 64)

On at right-back in the second half and wasn’t overly troubled during his time on the field. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

John-Jules (for Chaplin, 64)

On to face his parent club, after the Blues had fought for permission for him to play, and showed some good touches. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Kayden Jackson (for Harness, 73)

Played down the right and was able to run at the Arsenal back-line on a couple of occasions. Will be in contention for a start at Plymouth on Sunday. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Gerard Buabo (for Ladapo, 85)

On for his Ipswich debut and was able to get on the ball a couple of times, showing good strength. n/a (but he still gets some pizza 🍕)