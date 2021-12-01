News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Only a few games from Wembley' - Burgess on Town clash with young Gunners

Mark Heath

Published: 12:00 PM December 1, 2021
Cameron Burgess applauds fans after the game.

Cameron Burgess will be hoping to start for Ipswich Town against Arsenal Under 21's in the EFL trophy tonight - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess insists the Blues will 'give it everything' to reach the next round of the EFL Trophy tonight.

Burgess, who is one of a number of players on the fringes of the first choice XI who will be hoping to start against Arsenal U21's at Portman Road (7.45pm ko), said the clash is the same as any other game for Town, despite the youthful opposition.

"It’s a cup competition, you have to beat whoever is put in front of you, and we want to get through to the next round," Burgess told the club website.

"If you win this game, you’re only a few games away from Wembley, so we’ll give it everything we’ve got."

And big centre-back Burgess, who's played 17 times for the Blues since his summer move from Accrington Stanley, said Paul Cook's men will not take the challenge posed by the young Gunners lightly.

"We’ve done our preparation," he stressed. "We have looked at the clips of them playing and planned properly on the training pitch.

"It’s just the same as any other game. We know what we’re up against, so we’ll be ready to go.

"We want to go far in this competition, so we need to get a win tomorrow night."

