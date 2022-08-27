How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Barnsley draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Barnsley this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Made a handful of good saves, keeping out Callum Styles and former team-mate James Norwood, but was beaten twice as Barnsley were afforded two free headers. Was calm with his feet, stepping round one Barnsley press and playing out a beautiful ball which started the attack which led to Town’s second goal. 7

Janoi Donacien

Solid at the back for much of this game, as part of a defence who will be unhappy with the manner of the two goals they conceded. Was involved in Ipswich’s second goal, winning a good header and getting forward in support of Wes Burns, which helped push the Barnsley defence into backing off. 6

Luke Woolfenden

The Town backline, as well as the rest of the team, will not be happy with the goals they let in, as they first struggled to find their shape after a free-kick was deflected away, before they failed to pick up Callum Styles for the second. Woolfenden did make a string of important headed clearances during this game. 6

Town keeper Christian Walton gathers. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

George Edmundson

The defender was part of a backline which gave Barnsley too much space to score on two occasions but came so close to grabbing a winner in the final minutes, as he turned the ball against the post as Ipswich searched for their third. 6

Leif Davis

Had a good game before limping off in the second period. Defended well, particularly when needed to see the ball out on the byline, while also probing down the left side on a number of occasions. Had a low shot saved, a header wide and also got brought down late in the first half by Luke Thomas, leading to suggestions of a penalty. He’s growing into this team nicely. 7

Sam Morsy

Tried to drive forward when he could but didn’t have the impact in possession that we’ve seen previously this season, before making a perfectly-timed run to put Ipswich ahead for the second time. Tried a succession of diagonal balls to unpick the lock, while also the most-willing of the Ipswich players to put in a tackle. 7

Lee Evans

The Welshman saw a lot of the ball this afternoon, with time and space to work as Barnsley sat inside their own half for long spells. The problem was, there was a lot of congestion in front of him. His job was to pick up possession and try to work angles for Ipswich to pull Barnsley around, with the Welshman looking to play diagonal balls to open things up. He played some dangerous crosses, too. 7

Wes Burns in action against Barnsley. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns

Back in the side after injury and, while at times looking slightly rusty, still managed to play central roles in Ipswich’s two goals. He won the free-kick with a drive towards goal, which led to Conor Chaplin’s strike, while also crossing for Morsy to turn the ball home in the second period. Town are better with Burns in the side, but he's had better days. 7

Conor Chaplin

The Town attacker clearly enjoyed his superb goal against his former club, and so he should. The left-footed effort was excellent, as he whipped the free-kick into the back of the net. Some stray passes today but the No.10 was always looking to get on the ball and create. Looked to produce a ‘Gascoigne’ moment in the first half as he flicked the ball over a defender’s head on the way to goal, but it sadly ran through to the goalkeeper. 7

Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tyreece John-Jules

Dropped from the central striker into the slightly deeper attacking space in behind Freddie Ladapo, where he battled for space and tried to create. He found it a little tricky during his time on the pitch as Town were frustrated as Barnsley packed the lines in front of their goal. 6

Freddie Ladapo

Looked frustrated as Barnsley sat deep, with the Town spearhead seeing little of the ball and struggling to make an impact when he did. The ball didn’t didn’t fall to him cleanly as he looked to turn home, after Burns looked to have flicked on Evans’ ball in. The just about summed up his day before he was replaced. 5

Freddie Ladapo on a run. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson (for Ladapo, 67)

Worked hard but had similar frustrations to Ladapo, with both Ipswich strikers struggling to find space to work. Flicked on for Marcus Harness to fire home, only for his strike to be ruled out. 6

Marcus Harness (for John-Jules, 67)

Made a difference once he came on, picking up space in dangerous areas and testing the Barnsley back line. Had the ball in the net with an excellent finish, which would have put his side 3-1 up had he not been penalised for a foul on Liam Kitching. It was a poor decision from the referee, which effectively cost Ipswich two points. Harness is a threat. 7

Marcus Harness celebrates before realising his goal had been disallowed. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young (for Davis, 67)

On for Davis and got forward well on a few occasions, making the box late on to head towards goal, only for his effort to be saved by Brad Collins. 6

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 85)

On for the final five minutes, plus stoppage time, and had a shot cleared off the line with almost the final kick of the game. n/a