Chance to equal win streak of '03 - Ipswich v Barnsley talking points

Match Coverage

Conor Chaplin (right) is up against his former club Barnsley this afternoon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town host Barnsley in a League One clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON previews the action.

Kayden Jackson celebrates sealing Ipswich Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury last weekend. - Credit: Page Pix

FIVE WINS ON THE SPIN?

Last weekend's 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury made it four league wins in a row for table-topping Town. Can they make it five?

You have to go back almost 19 years, to October 2003, for the last time that happened.

That hot-streak included a 6-1 thrashing of Burnley at Portman Road and came to a crescendo with a dramatic 4-3 triumph at Crystal Palace, secured via a late Shefki Kuqi goal.

Joe Royle's free-scoring side went on to finish fifth in the Championship and fall just short in a two-legged play-off semi-final against West Ham.

Such winning momentum has been increasingly rare for the Blues this century.

For context, Ipswich have managed to win four league games in a row just four times in the 17 seasons leading up to this one.

More than 24,000 tickets have been sold for the visit of Barnsley to Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

ANOTHER BIG CROWD

There's excitement in the air.

Owners are investing and engaging from across the pond, tireless chief executive Mark Ashton is driving off-field change, superstar sponsor Ed Sheeran has just launched a hugely popular third kit and impressive young boss Kieran McKenna has an impressive 52% win ratio since taking charge last December (P29 W15 D9 L5).

As of yesterday, more than 24,000 tickets had been sold for today's game. There aren't many Championship clubs that get such backing.

Can Portman Road be a proverbial 'fortress' this season? It's worth remembering that Town lost just three league games on Suffolk soil last season (Bolton, Rotherham and Cambridge United).

THE OPPOSITION

Barnsley took two seasons to get promoted when they dropped into League One back in 2014 (winning the play-offs). The Tykes then bounced back at the first time of asking in 2018/19 (finishing second).

Will the South Yorkshire club find the third-tier more challenging this time around?





It's been a mixed start. Having lost 17 away games in the league last season, they've already lost their opening three league games on the road: Plymouth and (1-0 ), Derby (2-1) and Wycombe (3-0). There have been home wins against Cheltenham (1-0 home) and Bristol Rovers (3-0) though.

Swedish-Iranian manager Poya Asbaghi was replaced by someone who knows League One - former Cheltenham boss Michael Duff - this summer.

The club's top two scorers from last season, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow, both left for Luton in the summer, while key defender Callum Brittain moved to Blackburn.

Of their seven new recruits, just one has a full season of League One football under their belts...





James Norwood returns to Portman Road as Barnsley player this weekend. - Credit: PA

NORWOOD'S RETURN

That player is a certain James Norwood.

His three years in Suffolk were certainly a rollercoaster. There were goals (one, roughly, every 180 minutes), injuries and off-field shenanigans. He's certainly a personality that splits opinion.

After being released by Town, the 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with Barnsley in July after Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton got cold feet over signing him.

It'll be interesting to see what sort of reception he gets on his return to Portman Road today.

My guess is it will be understatedly warm. That mood could turn though if the front man, who will undoubtedly be fired up, decides he's in wind-up mode.

Whether Norwood starts remains to be seen. He's come on as a sub in three of Barnsley's opening five league games.

Barnsley attacker Luke Thomas made five appearances on loan for Ipswich in 2021. - Credit: PA

PLAYED FOR BOTH

Norwood isn't the only player facing his former employers today.

Luke Thomas has started the season well as Barnsley's No.10. He made just five appearances during a loan spell with the Blues in 2021, speaking openly at that time about his mental health struggles.

Conor Chaplin scored 15 goals in two Championship seasons at the Tykes before moving to Ipswich last summer, Sam Morsy had a 14-game loan spell at Oakwell in 2016/17, while Kayden Jackson didn't play a single game for the South Yorkshire side after signing there in 2016.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff. - Credit: PA

DUFF'S RETURN

Duff is back at Portman Road for the first time since his Cheltenham team secured a 0-0 draw back in February.

The Robins parked the bus and ran down the clock that night, sparking chants of 'boring, boring Cheltenham' from home supporters.

"To be honest, their crowd were more interested in us than they were supporting their own team in the second half, which probably tells you everything," he said afterwards.

Could Barnsley come with a game plan to frustrate given their struggles on the road? We'll see.





GOOD TIMING?

Ipswich have had a week on the training pitch to prepare for this match. Barnsley, meanwhile, come into it just two-and-a-half days after a Carabao Cup tie at Leeds United.

Duff made five changes to his team for that tie. His options have been limited of late due to key trio Nicky Cadden, Michal Helik and Herbie Kane all being injured.

Will Freddie Ladapo return to the Ipswich Town starting XI today? - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



TOUGH DECISIONS

For all the talk about where Ipswich may look to strengthen before the transfer window closes next Thursday, it shouldn't be forgotten that boss Kieran McKenna already has a few selection headaches.

Yes, Rekeem Harper and Matt Penney have both been sent out on loan this week, but that still leaves 22 players to select from if Wes Burns and Dominic Ball both pass fitness tests.

Will Cameron Burgess keep his place in the back three, or will George Edmundson be reinstated? You'd imagine Richard Keogh's debut will come in next Tuesday night's Papa John's Trophy game with Nothampton.

If Burns misses a third game due to a groin strain, will it be Kane Vincent-Young or Kayden Jackson on the right?

Will Freddie Ladapo return to the team up front after being benched at Shrewsbury? If so, would Tyreece John-Jules replace either Conor Chaplin or Marcus Harness as one of the two deeper-lying forwards?

McKenna, as always, will carefully select his weaponry based on Barnsley's assessed strengths and weaknesses.



