Matchday Live: Barrow visit as Blues bid to reach FA Cup second round

Live

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action against Barrow this afternoon - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup second round action against Barrow this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Both sides will be hoping to make round three of the competition.

Town haven’t managed that during their two seasons as a League One club, with Cook already setting his sights on a potential third-round clash with rivals Norwich.

Whichever team wins this tie will be ball 63 in the draw, made at 7pm on Monday evening as part of ITV 4’s coverage of Boreham Wood’s clash with St Albans City.

You can follow the game live with us right here.