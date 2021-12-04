Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their FA Cup draw with Barrow

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Barrow this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The keeper’s first half saw him save Joe Grayson’s free-kick from 20 yards and see a few other opportunities miss his target, while he was called into further action after the break. He kept a clean sheet but will have hoped those in front of him would have done enough to take Town through. 6

Janoi Donacien

Struggled to get forward during first-half while defending solidly enough and couldn’t link with Jackson as often as he would have liked. That theme continued into the second half of this game. 5

Toto Nsiala

Got caught out on a few occasions in this game but was able to recover well and dig himself out of trouble each time. The home defence was stretched on a few occasions but managed to get through with their clean sheet intact. 5

Cameron Burgess wins a high ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess

The big defender, in at a time when George Edmundson is struggling with an injury, won his share of headers while also having a few moments where he was pulled out of position. But, like Nsiala, he was able to get through this game well enough and secure a clean sheet for his side. 5

Bailey Clements

Another start for the young left back, who had a solid enough game in this one. A lot was asked of him as he was required to provide the entirety of Town’s left-sided width, given Scott Fraser was playing inside him, and he kept at it for the 90 minutes. Had a few decent attacking moments but couldn’t find the final ball, while taking up some good positions without always being used by his team-mates. 5

Sam Morsy

Town’s midfield general couldn’t get on top of this game in the manner he would have liked, with missed tackles and some loose passes causing problems. Had a chance to win it late on but fired over the top. 4

Sam Morsy in action against Barrow. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Idris El Mizouni

Worked the ball well on occasions but didn’t bring the drive of midweek, after keeping his place. Was replaced at the break in what was a tactical switch to move to 4-4-2, with his withdrawal not necessarily a reflection on his display in relation to his team-mates. Was on a booking, which may also have played into the decision. 5

Kayden Jackson

Was a threat early on as the Town side targeted Wednesday night’s two-goal man down the right flank, but as the opening half went on, the quieter he became. Dropped to the right of a 4-4-2 following a half-time switch and wasn’t particularly influential before being replaced by Aluko. 4

Kayden Jackson strays offside as it looks for an opening. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

The forward started as Town’s No.10 and linked well with Fraser to become a brighter spot during what was ultimately a very poor first-half display from his team. Moved around the field once Town switched to a 4-4-2 but couldn’t influence the game enough despite no shortage of hard work. 5

Scott Fraser

Started this game well and was the Blues’ most-likely route to goal in the first half as he picked up the ball in good positions and tried to slip others away with clever passes. He’s not asked to be a winger from his wide left role, rather dropping inside. He did that well when he had a shot tipped over in the second half. Dropped deeper after the second-half system change and wasn’t as influential there. 6

Macauley Bonne

Started up top alone in the first-half and worked hard as always, but didn’t really have true sights of goal. He fired out for a throw-in from one long-range shot before playing in a two with Joe Pigott after the break. Continued to work hard but, again, didn’t look like scoring. 4

Joe Pigott hits the post this strike early in the second half. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Joe Pigott (for El Mizouni, 46)

Was given 45 minutes from the bench and hit the post inside three minutes of those, with a vicious shot. Worked hard throughout his time on the pitch and battled well but couldn’t force a winner. 6

Sone Aluko (for Jackson, 74)

On for the final 20 minutes of this game, included added time, and showed his excellent touch, clever football brain and calm head as he kept the ball and did his best to try and open up Barrow. Had some success but didn’t find the final ball, while also being part of a late break forward which ultimately came to nothing. 5

Cameron Humphreys (for Chaplin, 84)

An excellent cameo from the youngster who battled well on the left of midfield, flying forward to try and help his side win it. He so nearly did, turning the ball onto the bar in stoppage time having previously screamed at Aluko to release a ball into his path during a break forward. n/a