Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Bolton draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town began their season with a 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Caught a couple of decent high balls before being beaten by Aaron Morley’s low penalty. After that he dealt with everything else thrown his way with little drama. 7

Janoi Donacien

Was involved early on with two good blocks and was required to intervene on a couple more occasions as Bolton came out strongly. As the first-half went on, the defender got forward a little more and continued to operate well at the back after the break. Solid and dependable as ever. 7

Caught on Camera - The team huddle before kick off at Portman Road against Bolton Wanderers - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

The Town defence were smothered a little by Bolton during the opening exchanges, with Woolfenden required to handle Dapo Afolayan through the middle of the pitch. He made some timely headed clearances before, in the second half, getting in a bit of a muddle on a couple of occasions and received a yellow card for his troubles. 6

George Edmundson

Back in competitive action after injury ended his 2021/22 campaign, the former Rangers man was beginning his left-sided partnership with Leif Davis and showed great strength on a number of occasions throughout this game to see off danger. Some difficult moments made up for by vital interventions. 7

Wes Burns

Last season’s player-of-the-season struggled for space early on but was able to find a little more as the Blues began to break. His crossing wasn’t always on point but, in the second half, he posed more and more of a threat as Ipswich took control of the contest and found dangerous positions. 6

Leif Davis takes a throw-in at Portman Road - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Leif Davis

In for his Town debut straight away and had a tough opening half where he gave away a penalty for a trip on Morley and was then booked as the period came to a close. Had some positive moments going forward to start the second half, before being replaced on the hour mark. A tough start, as he was thrown in early after only joining on Monday, but there will be plenty more to come. 5

Sam Morsy

Got involved more and more as the first half went on and was popping up all over the pitch, either looking to win the ball back or drive his team on. Had a very good chance late on as he arrived well in the box to meet a low Kayden Jackson cross. He should have scored and will be disappointed not to have. Boss McKenna was glowing with praise for his skipper after the game, who will clearly be central to the Ipswich cause throughout the season. He was Town's best performer in this game. 7

Sam Morsy brings the ball down at Portman Road against Bolton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans

In alongside Morsy, with Dominic Ball absent, and played the ball around well after growing into the game as it went. Put himself about and scored an excellent goal as he broke to the near post to sweep Conor Chaplin’s low cut-back home. The pair tried the same trick in the second period, with Evans’ shot blocked, before the Welshman had a header clawed away as he again met a Chaplin delivery. 7

Conor Chaplin

Now with the No.10 on his back, the Town attacker had a good afternoon with clever touches and neat turns, one of which freed Burns really nicely in the first half. His clever short corner created Evans’ goal and the pair combined twice more from set-pieces. Shot over himself and was looking bright when replaced with 20 minutes remaining. 7

Marcus Harness

Showed some neat touches throughout his Ipswich Town debut but couldn’t quite wriggle free to create as he would have liked. Had a few moments where he couldn’t get the ball out of his feet and some other moments of clever invention before being replaced just before the hour mark. 6

Freddie Ladapo

Ladapo’s Ipswich debut consisted of lots of hard work, some neat touches, a long-running physical battle with Ricardo Santos and sporadic reward for his efforts. Had a couple of shots blocked, held the ball up nicely at times and was an option for his team-mates. Promising signs and more to come, following a game in which he gave his side a platform to play once the substitutes were introduced. 7

Tyreece John-Jules misses a second half chance at Portman Road against Bolton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece John-Jules (for Harness, 59)

The first off the bench brought a spark to the Ipswich side, with a clever touch, good physical moments and positive attempts to move his team into dangerous areas. Had one good opportunity, made for himself with a clever turn, but couldn’t get his shot off before he was crowded out. 7

Greg Leigh (for Davis, 59)

On for Davis just before the hour mark and was instantly involved, heading clear of danger under pressure. Got forward well, linked nicely with team-mates and put in a couple of dangerous crosses. 7

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 71)

On for the final 20 minutes and quickly showed how much his clever touch and agile movement can settle the team and create openings. He may not start every week but you can see him settling into this kind of role throughout the campaign. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Ladapo, 71)

The striker got the final 20 minutes here and stretched the Bolton defence throughout his time on the field. He closed down keeper James Trafford well and put in the cross for Morsy’s late chance. 7