How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Bristol Rovers win

Player Ratings

Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take Town 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at Portman Road this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The Town No.1’s game got busier as it went along, with the Ipswich woodwork rattled by Antony Evans in the final minutes of the opening period before the keeper got down to make a great save to deny Trevor Clarke. He was busy again at the start of the second period and showed excellent footwork at times. The value of a top-class keeper was on show here tonight. 8

Janoi Donacien

The Town defender looked calm and composed throughout this game, handling his business well throughout and turning on the burners late on as got forward to cross for Gassan Ahadme’s effort on goal. A top performance. 8

Luke Woolfenden

Headed against the bar inside a minute, with the Rovers keeper getting a hand on the ball, and continued to threaten from a few more set pieces. Made a late first-half mistake which led to Trevor Clarke’s chance, which Walton saved, before regaining his composure to help Town see this one through. Stepped out from the back with the ball a few times. 8

Cameron Burgess

The big centre-back's night ended early, as he took a blow to the head while making a big challenge on Harvey Saunders. He was taken to hospital with a possible facial fracture. But before that he had been solid once more, making a succession of good headed clearances and tidying up on the ground. 8

Cameron Burgess spits blood from his mouth after taking a knock. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Leif Davis

The left-sider was rampant down his flank during Town’s periods of dominance here, being picked out by team-mates in dangerous positions and looking likely to threaten the penalty area. Replaced in the second half but a good performance. 8

Sam Morsy

The Town skipper played with drive this evening, getting an early yellow card but staying on the front foot and maintaining his discipline throughout the remainder of the 90 minutes. Played a patient one-two with Marcus Harness to create Ipswich’s first, delivering an excellent pull-back, before being involved in Town’s second as well. 8

Lee Evans

Another very good performance from Ipswich’s Welsh midfielder, capped by a well-struck goal from outside the box in the second period. He keeps Ipswich playing on the front foot with his quick use of the ball, while being willing to stick a foot in when required too. 9

Wes Burns

The Welshman followed up Freddie Ladapo’s spilled shot and had a good header saved in the first half. Had a few moments where he got on the ball and looked like he could threaten, but wasn’t always able to find the final ball. 6

Marcus Harness

Always available when Town were purring during the early stages, as balls were popped into his feet in open space, allowing him to turn and drive at goal. Showed his ability in tight situations as he played a clever one-two with skipper Morsy for the opening goal and was part of the move which led to Ipswich’s second. Replaced with 20 minutes remaining. 7

Conor Chaplin celebrates with Wes Burns and Janoi Donacien. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

Town’s attacking livewire was on song tonight, buzzing around and creating openings. Before scoring his sixth of the season, with a trademark sniper finish, he tried to follow up after Freddie Ladapo’s shot was spilled and then had both a header and low shot saved. He’s in a really good moment here and is vital to this Ipswich side. 8

Freddie Ladapo

Restored to the starting line-up and involved in multiple Ipswich attacks as the Blues flew forward during the opening 30 minutes. Had a shot of his own saved and was an outlet for others, providing a threat through the middle as Ipswich slipped balls through. Laid the ball back for Evans to fire home the second and had a couple of dangerous moments before being replaced. He contributed well. 7

Dominic Ball (for Burgess, 62)

On for the final half hour and solid from the off, making interventions when needed and standing off when needed too. His versatility proved valuable this evening. 7

Greg Leigh (for Davis, 69)

Ipswich really have upgraded down their left flank this summer, with Leigh coming off the bench and matching Davis’s performance levels. He brings added size and aerial power, which he showed here. A good performance from the substitute. 8

Gassan Ahadme (for Ladapo, 69)

On for his Portman Road debut and looked keen to impress, putting himself about and having one moment where he threated to turn a Donacien cross home at the near post. Was fouled for Bobby Thomas’s second yellow card, which saw the Gas defender dismissed. 7

Tyreece John-Jules is fouled by Bobby Thomas. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tyreece John-Jules (for Harness, 69)

Part of the substitute unit in the second period and had some neat touches across the field as he looked to get a foot on the ball and create. Had a header wide late on. 6

Kyle Edwards (for Burns, 82)

On for the final few minutes and had a few neat touches during his time on the field. n/a