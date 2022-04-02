How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Cambridge loss

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town lost 1-0 to Cambridge United this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

In so many of Town’s recent games, the keeper has been a spectator for long spells but was required to make some vital interventions today. Top of that list was an excellent save to stop George Williams’ header, before catching a series of tough balls in traffic to remove pressure. One in particular was outstanding. Beaten once but didn’t really put a foot wrong on a frustrating afternoon. 8

Janoi Donacien

Donacien defended well for long spells of this game and helped repel Cambridge’s spells of pressure. Had some good attacking moments too but the Ipswich right side wasn’t able to threaten as much as they have in recent weeks. 7

Luke Woolfenden is shown the yellow card late in the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Despite the loss, the defender still put in a good display as he snuffed out danger. Most notable was his muscling out of Joe Ironside when it looked like the Cambridge attacker could be clean through on goal. His passing range was excellent in this game, flipping the ball into space for his team to work while also striding out from the back. It must be said, though, he gave away the free-kick which led to the Cambridge goal. 8

Cameron Burgess

Another solid afternoon for the centre-half as he won balls in the air and worked well on the ground. He was the man who turned the ball into the Cambridge net late on, only for the offside flag to go up. 7

Wes Burns

Cambridge did a good job of handling Ipswich Town’s threatening right side, with Burns and Donacien kept quiet for spells. That doesn’t mean they didn’t threaten – they did – but not to the level we have become used to. 6

Cambridge United keeper Dimitar Mitov saves as Wes Burns closes in. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Dominic Thompson

The defender started this game slowly and was caught on a couple of occasions as the Cambridge right threatened. The visitors looked to play as much of the game as possible down the Ipswich left, in an attempt to keep Burns out of the contest. His afternoon was an up-and-down one, with the biggest down undoubtedly coming as he was pinned at the back post by Joe Ironside, turning the ball into his own net. Was replaced late on as Town looked to Matt Penney for attacking threat. 4

Sam Morsy

The Town skipper looked to put his side on the front foot whenever possible, but the Ipswich midfield didn’t have the drive it has in recent weeks. Morsy had two shots saved, one in either half, before also having penalty appeals waved away as his cross was put into the box. He wanted a hand ball, but it wasn’t forthcoming. 7

Tom Carroll

In from the start ahead of Tyreeq Bakinson and, while he did have moments where he was able to pick some clever passes, had plenty of others where he looked passive in the middle of midfield and lacked urgency. Was replaced early in the second period. 4

Tom Carroll fires over the bar. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina

The attacker was bright on the ball when he received it and looked to be inventive, but couldn’t unlock the door for his side. Had some efforts from outside the box which didn’t threaten, before dropping into a slightly deeper role once Aluko was introduced. Worked hard off the ball, too. 6

Conor Chaplin

The former Barnsley man is always busy in Ipswich blue and had real purpose about his display at times. Made good use of the ball and was always an option for his side in what was a frustrating game for spells. Was replaced early in the second period as Kieran McKenna switched his shape, looking frustrated as he came off. 6

James Norwood

Given the start again in this one and showed some decent touches, as well as plenty of frustration in a match where he received little service. Flung himself at a Chaplin drag across goal and so nearly met it, before having a good effort saved by the Cambridge keeper following a clever chest down. Couldn’t help his side find an equaliser. 6

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna gives instructions to James Norwood. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne (for Chaplin, 64)

The Ipswich boy came off the bench and looked to have fire in his belly as he went in search of an equaliser. No shortage of effort but plenty of frustration as the result slipped away. Was booked during his time on the pitch and was the protestor-in-chief after Town’s late goal was ruled out. 5

Sone Aluko (for Carroll, 64)

The silky attacker picked up some decent positions but wasn’t able to force the issue for the Blues. Was in the vicinity for the late scramble which led to the Blues having a late goal chalked off, but was clearly offside as he 5

Matt Penney (for Thompson, 74)

On to try and offer some forward thrust down the left flank and was able to do that to an extent. 5