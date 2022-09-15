Town announce new date for Cambridge clash

News

Ipswich Town have announced the new date that they'll host Cambridge United - the match will now be on Tuesday, October 4 - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have revealed the new date for their home clash with Cambridge United, which was postponed last weekend after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Blues will now host the U's on Tuesday, October 4, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Town host promotion rivals Pompey on Saturday, October 1 - so the Blues will still have a home double header, just as they would have done originally with Cambridge and Bristol Rovers.

A statement from the club said: "Tickets purchased for the original date for the Cambridge game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, with those who cannot attend the rearranged fixture entitled to a refund.

"Further details will be confirmed in due course."

The Blues travel to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, and then Plymouth on Sunday, September 25, before returning home to face Pompey and Cambridge.



