News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

Town announce new date for Cambridge clash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:24 PM September 15, 2022
Close up detail of the Ipswich Town corner flag during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Ipswich Town have announced the new date that they'll host Cambridge United - the match will now be on Tuesday, October 4 - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have revealed the new date for their home clash with Cambridge United, which was postponed last weekend after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Blues will now host the U's on Tuesday, October 4, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Town host promotion rivals Pompey on Saturday, October 1 - so the Blues will still have a home double header, just as they would have done originally with Cambridge and Bristol Rovers.

A statement from the club said: "Tickets purchased for the original date for the Cambridge game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, with those who cannot attend the rearranged fixture entitled to a refund.

"Further details will be confirmed in due course."

The Blues travel to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, and then Plymouth on Sunday, September 25, before returning home to face Pompey and Cambridge.


Football
Ipswich Town vs Cambridge United
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance was called to an incident in Woodbridge today

Suffolk Live News

Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Undley Pumpkin Patch in west Suffolk will not be open this year

Suffolk Live News

Popular Suffolk pumpkin patch not opening in 2022

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon