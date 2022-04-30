How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Charlton win

Player Ratings

Remember the name: Skipper Sam Morsy points to James Norwoods name on his shirt after the outgoing player had stepped off the bench to score. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town beat Charlton Athletic 4-0 at Portman Road on the final day of the season. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

An otherwise-quiet first-half got that little bit busier for Walton when he was required to make a good save to keep Jayden Stockley out before the break, before clawing out a Chuks Aneke effort in the closing stages. He’s been a rock for Ipswich this season. 8

Janoi Donacien

Another solid and dependable afternoon for a player who has been exactly that for the Blues all season long. His afternoon ended early, sadly, as he received treatment after turning a ball over the top of his own crossbar. 7

Luke Woolfenden wins the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The big winner of Kieran McKenna’s reign showed all of his ability in this game as the Blues kept another clean sheet. He even got forward to shoot from inside the box again. He’s set to be a big piece of the puzzle for next season. 8

Elkan Baggott

This game will have been a big deal for the youngster, as he made his home league debut in front of more than 26,000 fans. Looked comfortable for much of it, especially on the ball, while one slight worry saw him get in a muddle before Conor Washington ultimately shot over. Pre-season will be important for Baggott, who was praised by McKenna after the game. 7

Wes Burns

Another productive afternoon for a player who has enjoyed the most productive season of his career. Two more goals mean he finishes the campaign as Ipswich’s leading scorer and with awards coming left, right and centre. He was a threat down the right throughout. 8

Wes Burns wheels away after scoring Towns second. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Matt Penney

Back in at left back, the former Sheffield Wednesday man had an enjoyable battle with Corey Blackett-Taylor during this came and probably came out on top. He got forward on a few occasions but wasn’t able to deliver the telling cross. 7

Sam Morsy

The skipper was fully in control of midfield in this game and helped drive his side. Had opportunities to shoot and should probably have scored when he connected with Kane Vincent-Young's pull-back. He will want much, much more to be at stake on the final day of next season. 8

Tyreeq Bakinson

After two poor, loose, passes in the opening minutes, Bakinson lit up this game with an excellent strike which was still rising as it hit the top corner after five. His partnership with Morsy has grown as the season has gone on. It remains to be seen if he will be signed permanently to continue it next season. 8

Conor Chaplin in action against Charlton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

Started behind Bonne and was busy from the off, looking to create or find a route to goal, before producing an excellent assist for Burns’ goal. Had an effort of his own, sending in a looping header which so nearly dropped in, before being replaced in the second half. 8

Bersant Celina

The loanee fancied a goal in this game, shooting in either half and also looking to create for others when he could. He linked up well with Chaplin at times, showing his quality vision and touch – that will need to happen more if they are paired again next season. It remains to be seen whether his loan will be made permanent. Hopefully it is. 7

Macauley Bonne

Given the start on what could end up being his final Ipswich Town appearance, Bonne looked hungry for a goal and looked as though he found one when he swept home from inside the box. He was flagged offside, though. He assisted Burns for the Welshman’s second before being replaced late on, patting the badge on his chest as he was given a great reception as he left the pitch. It’s been an emotional year for the boyhood Town fan. 7

Wes Burns makes it 3-0. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young (for Donacien, 56)

On for Donacien in a right-sided central defensive role and was quickly involved, crossing for Morsy to shoot wide. He’ll be hoping for an injury-free season in 2022/23. 7

Cameron Humphreys (for Chaplin, 75)

On for the final 15 minutes and given the opportunity to play in an attacking midfield role, where he saw plenty of the ball and played a part in James Norwood’s goal. He’ll be looking to push his case in pre-season. 7

James Norwood (for Bonne, 85)

The striker finished his Ipswich Town career in the way he only he could, by scoring an excellent goal from the tightest of angles before dragging four mates out of the stands to join him in the lap of appreciation. n/a

James Norwood celebrates scoring. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com



