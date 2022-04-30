Matchday Live: Blues complete season at home to Charlton

Live

Ipswich Town are in action for the final time in 2021/22 when they host Charlton Athletic this afternoon. You can follow the game live with us here.

This game was supposed to be the day Ipswich lifted the League One trophy in front of their supporters, or at the very least booked their place in the play-offs ahead of a post-season promotion run.

But instead it’s a game where the Blues can finish 10th at best, if they are able to secure victory and Bolton lose at home to Fleetwood. That’s the sad reality of things.

It’s the same for Charlton, who themselves entered the season with promotion hopes under Nigel Adkins but can finish no higher than their current position of 12th under Johnnie Jackson.

That’s the backdrop for today’s game.

But despite all of that, a crowd in the region of 25,000 is expected at Portman Road this afternoon, in what is another reminder of just how strong Ipswich Town is as a club right now.

All that’s missing is a promotion-contending team on the pitch. That’s what Mark Ashton, new recruitment chief Sam Williams and manager Kieran McKenna will be looking to sort over the summer.

Town go into a game without a win in their last five games, so a nice victory in front of a big crowd will be the perfect way to send everyone off into the summer full of positivity.

Ipswich didn’t get to where they wanted this season. Next season must be better.

Imagine the scenes if it is.