How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 Cheltenham draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Cheltenham Town at Portman Road this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Was a near spectator in the first half but was needed a little more after the break, sweeping up a couple of loose balls in the box and saving a low Andy Williams shot. Did everything needed of him as he kept another clean sheet. 7

Janoi Donacien

Another clean sheet for the Ipswich Town defence, notching their fifth in a row. Donacien played his part in this one, looking comfortable for long spells of the game but also finding himself pulled out of positions on a couple of occasions in the second half. Supported Burns well in the first half in particular, but those opportunities weren’t as regular in the second. 7

Luke Woolfenden flicks on a Conor Chaplin corner towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Another good showing from the Town centre half, who produced two excellent pieces of defending at the start of the second half to sweep up dangerous situations as Cheltenham showed their teeth. Flashed a header over the top in the opening period, as Town looked for a rare set-piece goal. 8

George Edmundson

The former Rangers man was calm and composed throughout much of this game but, like many of his team-mates, had things a little tougher out of the break. Got the slighted of touches on Bersant Celina’s dangerous second-half free-kick but couldn’t turn it towards goal. 7

Wes Burns in action against Cheltenham. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns

Should have scored inside five minutes as he sent a shot over the top of the bar, as he arrived at the back post, before having a succession of potential crossing opportunities during his first half, without quite being able to find the final ball. The intent is always there but, on this occasion, the execution wasn’t. Boss Kieran McKenna spoke of some key players perhaps looking a little leggy. Burns may be one of those, having played a lot of football at full throttle. 6

Dominic Thompson

Was involved throughout a good first half for Ipswich, as the Brentford loanee saw plenty of the ball and looked to be forming a decent partnership with Bersant Celina down the left flank. Was replaced on 65 minutes, with McKenna introducing the more attack-minded Kane Vincent-Young in his place. 6

Sam Morsy

A positive performance from the skipper, who again had a sight of goal as a ball fell to him in the box, but he couldn’t take it. A goal can’t be too far away. Between the boxes he gave Ipswich a good base, particularly in the first half. 7

Tom Carrol on the ball against Cheltenham. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tom Carroll

In for injury victim Lee Evans, the former QPR man had some good moments on the ball, sweeping it around and playing some inventive forward passes as he looked to spring the Ipswich forwards away. He played well in the first half but looked to run out of steam a little in the second. Could have been stronger to hold off tackles on a couple of occasions, but put in a decent display before he was replaced for the final 10 minutes. Evans is likely out for several weeks, meaning Carroll may have an extended spell in the side. 6

Conor Chaplin

Chaplin came into the side as one of two attacking midfielders, alongside Bersant Celina, and worked hard throughout without quite being able to force the winner Ipswich so badly needed. He had one diving header saved, but missed the target on another couple of occasions. 7

Bersant Celina on the ball during the Cheltenham game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina

In from the start, the Kosovo international had some good moments as Ipswich dominated the opening period of the game, being able to pick up possession and turn to drive towards goal. He looked to thread passes and feed team-mates but, like so many on the pitch, found things that little bit harder after the interval. 7

Kayden Jackson

Saturday’s star man was given another start in this game, moving into a central striking role and looking to threaten on the last shoulder. Had a few decent moments, particularly when drifting wide to cross, which saw him put one notable, dangerous ball across the box. Was replaced by Macauley Bonne on 65 minutes, at a time when it looking like the game required something a little different. 6

Conor Chaplin throws himself and a Kayden Jackson cross, but just fails to make an connection. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young (for Thompson, 65)

Came into the game for Thompson in the second half but couldn’t really give the Blues the added forward thrust the side needed. 5

Macauley Bonne (for Jackson, 65)

Again beginning the on the bench, the striker stepped into the action for the final half hour and his first major contribution saw him stop a free-kick drifting into the net with his chest. Couldn’t really get himself into the game in the final third despite putting himself about. 5

Joe Pigott (for Carroll, 79)

On for the final 10 minutes of the game as Town looked to push for a late winner, but his only real sight of goal saw him take the ball off of Celina’s foot inside the box. n/a