Colchester friendly tickets go on sale tomorrow

Published: 3:13 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 3:52 PM July 15, 2021

Luke Chambers is among an army of former Ipswich Town players at Colchester United. Photo: Colchester United - Credit: Colchester United

Ipswich Town fans can get their hands on tickets for the short pre-season trip to Colchester United from tomorrow.

The Blues take on their Essex neighbours at Jobserve Community Stadium on Tuesday, July 27 and there will be plenty of familiar faces in the home ranks.

Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge have all signed for the League Two side this summer after being released by Paul Cook, joining a club that already had former Town players Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble.

This was originally scheduled to be two shorter games, the first starting at 5.30pm, but will now be just one standard 90 minute match (7.45pm ko).

Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow prices at £18 for adults, £12 for concessions, £10 for U18s and £4 for U11s.]

Ipswich fans will sit in the north stand.

A stream of the game will be provided by Colchester for £10.

Ipswich started their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win at National League South side Dartford last weekend, with a Town XI then losing a penalty shootout at Bury Town on Tuesday night following a 1-1 draw.

The next two friendlies, at Fulham (Saturday) and Stevenage (Tuesday), will be played behind-closed-doors.

Town then host Crystal Palace (Sat, July 24) and Millwall (Sat, July 31) either side of the Colchester match. Ticket details for those warm-up games at Portman Road have not yet been announced.