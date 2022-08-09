A chance to impress as familiar faces return for Colchester cup clash

Match Coverage

Kayden Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules, left and centre, are likely starters tonight - Credit: Ross Halls

Colchester United are Ipswich Town's opponents in the Carabao Cup this evening. Andy Warren takes a look ahead to the game at Portman Road.

Cup record

Here we go, then. Cup football is back, with Kieran McKenna leading his side into a knockout game for the first time in his tenure.

This is the time of year when we moan and groan about how bad Ipswich’s form in this competition has been, since making the semi-finals back in 2011.

It really has been poor, though.

Since that two-legged clash with Arsenal, the Blues have won just five of the 15 games they've played in the League Cup, losing to the likes of Exeter, Stevenage (twice), Crawley, Carlisle and Northampton. They were beaten by Newport last season.

Kieran McKenna will lead Ipswich against Colchester tonight - Credit: Ross Halls

It’s another League Two side in opposition this evening, as Colchester visit for the second season running, after Town beat won a penalty shoot-out which following a 0-0 draw in the Papa John’s Trophy last year.

Sides from the fourth tier have been a real banana skin for Town in the League Cup over the last decade – hopefully there are no slip-ups this time round against the U’s.

The opposition

To say many of the players in opposition tonight would be an understatement.

Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears all left Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021, having made a combined 982 Ipswich appearances between them.

Luke Chambers returns to Portman Road with Colchester - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

All four could start tonight, with Skuse and Judge making their first returns after missing out on the U’s last visit to Portman Road, in the Papa John’s Trophy last season.

They joined a pre-existing crop of former Ipswich players at the Essex club, with Tom Eastman, Frank Nouble and Tommy Smith still remaining as part of the squad. Smith is out with a foot injury and won’t be involved, while the other two may play.

Emyr Huws is also out injured, suffering an ankle problem in pre-season.

Dean Gerken and Myles Kenlock were both at Colchester last season, with the former released and the latter now at Barrow following the end of his Ipswich contract.

There’s a familiar face in the dugout, too, with former Town defender Wayne Brown now in charge of the U’s.

Brown came throughout the Ipswich youth system under George Burley’s management and was a big part of the squad who won promotion to the Premier League in 2000, starting the second-leg of the play-off semi-final victory over Bolton.

Cole Skuse is now at Colchester United - Credit: PA

He left Portman Road for Watford in 2002 and went on to play for the likes of Hull, Leicester and Preston, while also having a long spell as a Colchester player before hanging up his boots.

The former defender has previously managed Maldon & Tiptree before becoming the latest man to be given a crack at managing Colchester, following Hayden Mullins’ sacking last season.

There are two former Colchester players in the Ipswich ranks, too, in Freddie Ladapo and Kane Vincent-Young.

The U’s have taken one point from their opening two League One matches of the season, coming courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Carlisle on Saturday after a loss at Northampton on opening day.

Tyreece John-Jules is a likely starter for Ipswich tonight - Credit: Ross Halls

Town’s team

We know changes are coming. How many, though, remains to be seen.

If McKenna wanted to, he could field an entire Ipswich ‘second XI’ against Colchester.

That could be Hladky in goal, with a defence made up of Vincent-Young, Cameron Burgess, Corrie Ndaba and Greg Leigh. Dominic Ball could be in midfield with Rekeem Harper, with Sone Aluko, Tyreece John-Jules and Kyle Edwards playing behind Kayden Jackson.

That would require Ball and Ndaba to be over the knocks which kept them out of Saturday’s squad at Forest Green, though, and Harper recovered from illness. Cameron Humphreys will also be in the frame – he impressed against Newport in this game a year ago – while Idris El Mizouni and Matt Penney have also been on the outside looking in.

Many of those players listed will surely be involved tonight and, if they are, will be looking to show McKenna exactly what they can do.

Kyle Edwards may get a chance to impress - Credit: Ross Halls

Attacking force

For me, the most interest is in the Ipswich Town attacking unit.

Jackson, John-Jules and Aluko have all impressed greatly from the bench in the first two league games and look extremely likely to start this one.

Jackson has pace and is full of running. Aluko possesses guile, a diamond touch and good footballing brain and John-Jules is positive in all he does.

All three men will be hopeful of increased involvement going forward and have the platform to impress tonight.

Edwards is another who intrigues me greatly.

McKenna has said he can see the former West Brom man playing in a similar role to Wes Burns on the right side but, with the Welshman in such good form last season, the chance just wasn’t there before Edwards suffered injury himself.

He’s back now and, with Burns not yet up to full speed, might just feel he has a chance. He would need to impress significantly in order to take it, though.

Tonight could be a big opportunity for him.

The same is true for Jackson, John-Jules and Aluko, who can rightly feel they are beginning to make the case for dislodging Ladapo, Marcus Harness or even Conor Chaplin.

Ipswich are blessed with a big squad, full of talent, so nobody can take their place for granted.

What’s next

After tonight, Town have league games at home to MK Dons on Saturday before heading to Burton on Tuesday night.

The winners of tonight’s game will next be in cup action week beginning August 22.